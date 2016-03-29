Frontiers | Science News

CALL FOR PAPERS: Zika Virus Research

The Zika Virus is the latest viral threat that is slowly spreading from country to country. The local transmission of Zika virus has been reported in more than 50 countries and the situation was declared as a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization.

As an open-access publisher, Frontiers believes that in times like this, we need to work together as researchers and publishers to gather and share knowledge to understand this virus and find solutions.

LOOKING FOR PAPERS IN THE FOLLOWING AREAS

To support research in this area, Frontiers has launched a special Research Topic and hopes academics will submit original research reports, methods articles, perspectives, reviews and mini reviews in the following (but not limited to) topics:

  • Epidemiological surveillance

  • Development and validation of diagnostic methods

  • Prevention and control strategies, including the development of immunotherapies and vaccines

  • The association between Zika virus infection during pregnancy and congenital abnormalities

  • Clinical and neurological complications

  • Viral genetics and pathogenesis.

PUBLISHING FEES WAIVED FOR ZIKA VIRUS RESEARCH

Frontiers is waiving all publishing fees for research submitted to the Zika Virus Research Topic. For more information on how to submit your paper and other details, visit the topic page.

TOPIC EDITORS BY SECTION/EXPERTISE

Choose the appropriate Editor for the sections upon submission.

  • Neuropediatrics (Frontiers in Neurology/ Frontiers in Pediatrics): Pedro Pimentel-Coelho

  • Epidemiology (Frontiers in Public Health): Jörg Heukelbach, Carlos Henrique Alencar

  • Infectious Diseases (Frontiers in Microbiology , Frontiers in Public Health, Frontiers in Medicine): Rubén Bueno-Marí, Luis Villamil-Jiménez, and Oscar Salomón

  • Virology (Frontiers in Microbiology): Juan-Carlo Saiz

If you have any questions,please contact the editorial office at neurology.editorial.office@frontiersin.org:

