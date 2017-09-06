New Section Launch: Neuroinfectious Diseases in Frontiers in Neurology

<p>Zika viruses affecting neuron, brain cell. A virus which causes Zika fever found in Brazil and other tropical countries</p>

Zika viruses affecting neuron and brain cell. A virus which causes Zika fever found in Brazil and other tropical countries — Image by Shutterstock

New specialty section on Neuroinfectious Diseases to be headed by Chief Editor, Dr. Avindra Nath.

We are pleased to announce the launch of our new specialty section on Neuroinfectious Diseases within Frontiers in Neurology. The section is led by Specialty Chief Editor Avindra Nath, the Clinical Director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) at the National Institute of Health (NIH), United States.

“Infections of the nervous system have caused devastating human diseases affecting large populations but pose some of the most unique challenges in medicine.”

As Chief Editor, Dr. Nath aims to provide an open and interactive forum for highlighting rigorous clinical studies and encouraging discussion amongst researchers. The current means of diagnosis and treatment are far from ideal and prevention strategies are poor. To have a chance at conquering these illnesses, Dr. Nath calls for a necessary “major investment of human capital and resources”.

“Nearly all recent epidemics have severe neurological manifestations and have spread rapidly across continents”, says Dr. Nath. With the recent Zika virus and Ebola virus infection outbreaks, the field has become ever more important and topical.

Despite the extensive list of pathogens that cause infections of the Central Nervous System, clinical trials are absent and there is severe lack of antiviral drugs for all but the herpes virus and HIV. Thus, the mission of the section is to facilitate research to understand the pathophysiology; to develop new diagnostic techniques and modes of treatment; to establish guidelines for management and to improve awareness and disseminate information on emerging or reemerging infections.

“I__t is essential we focus our attention on Neuroinfectious Diseases and conduct more clinical research into the field.”

We look forward to collaborating with Dr. Nath who shares our passion for open access publishing.