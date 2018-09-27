Defining Tomorrow, Today: Neurogenetics, the new specialty section of Frontiers in Neurology

Specialty Chief Editor, Matthew Farrer, on how to unshroud brain mysteries and accelerate the field of Neurology

by Rossella Rebecchi

Matthew Farrer, Specialty Chief Editor of Neurogenetics

Matthew Farrer, Specialty Chief Editor

It minimally takes about 20,390 genes to make us human, genes that are written in the letters of the bases of our DNA, that provide information and instructions to our bodies, that make our component parts. Genetic analysis is the simplest, most accessible method, to understand the most complex organ in our body, our brain. That’s why, according to Professor Matthew Farrer, the application of genetics in Neurology is “the most exciting frontier in medicine today”.

Neurogenetics is an incredibly powerful tool not only to understand the human brain, but also to diagnose, decipher and ultimately treat the disorders that affect it, which are still poorly understood in many cases.

Usually, the more we know, the more we realize there is still a lot to discover. Neurogenetics is no exception to this rule and, considering the human genome draft was completed just seventeen years ago, the opportunity for novel discovery and its application is now immense. Already now, thanks to progress made in Neurogenetics, we can begin to understand neurologic diseases with molecular precision, improving treatments and harnessing that knowledge to prevent a lifetime of disability. But, according to Professor Matthew Farrer, the best is yet to come.

The new Neurogenetics specialty section will “highlight novel discoveries, unmet needs and new opportunities within the field, helping to shape a molecular and physiologic understanding of brain function and disease,” highlights Professor Farrer. “As Specialty Chief Editor, I want to share my passion and excitement for the integration of neurology, neurogenetics and neuroscience. Thanks to Open Access, the new section will become a great platform to share unfettered data, advancing the field and improving care.” Globally sharing such Neurogenetic insights and the neuroscience it inspires will help to define tomorrow’s neurology, today.

Frontiers in Neurology warmly welcomes Professor Matthew Farrer as new Specialty Chief Editor for Neurogenetics.

