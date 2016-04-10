- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Most viewed Psychology articles in March 2016
Survey of Expert Opinion on Intelligence: Causes of International Differences in Cognitive Ability TestsHeiner Rindermann*, David Becker and Thomas Coyle
Prefrontal Electrical Stimulation in Non-depressed Reduces Levels of Reported Negative Affects from Daily StressorsAdelaide Austin, Gabriela M. Jiga-Boy, Sara Rea, Simon A. Newstead, Sian Roderick, Nick J. Davis, Robert Marc Clement and Frederic Boy*
When Love Meets Money: Priming the Possession of Money Influences Mating StrategiesYi Ming Li, Jian Li, Darius K.-S. Chan* and Bo Zhang
To Switch or Not to Switch: Role of Cognitive Control in Working Memory Training in Older AdultsChandramallika Basak* and Margaret A. O’Connell
Retrieval-Based Learning: Positive Effects of Retrieval Practice in Elementary School ChildrenJeffrey D. Karpicke*, Janell R. Blunt and Megan A. Smith
Layered Social Network Analysis Reveals Complex Relationships in KindergartenersMireille Golemiec, Jonathan Schneider, W. Thomas Boyce, Nicole R. Bush, Nancy Adler and Joel D. Levine*
Faces with light makeup are better recognized than faces with heavy makeupKeiko Tagai*, Hitomi Ohtaka and Hiroshi Nittono
Unpredicted Pitch Modulates Beta Oscillatory Power during Rhythmic Entrainment to a Tone SequenceAndrew Chang, Dan J. Bosnyak and Laurel J. Trainor*
Sex Differences in Music: A Female Advantage at Recognizing Familiar MelodiesScott A. Miles, Robbin A. Miranda and Michael T. Ullman*
Psychopaths Show Enhanced Amygdala Activation during Fear ConditioningDouglas H. Schultz*, Nicholas L. Balderston, Arielle R. Baskin-Sommers, Christine L. Larson and Fred J. Helmstetter(tied)
An Attitude Strength and Self-Perception Framework Regarding the Bi-directional Relationship of Job Satisfaction with Extra-Role and In-Role Behavior: The Doubly Moderating Role of Work CentralityRene Ziegler* and Christian Schlett(tied)