International Parasitic Plant Society awards Frontiers’ editor

Diego Rubiales, Specialty Chief Editor for Crop Science and Horticulture for Frontiers inPlant Science has been made an honorary member of the International Parasitic Plant Society (IPPS).

The IPPS is dedicated to advancing scientific research on parasitic plants. Their goals include increasing understanding of these amazing plants as well as helping to decrease the crop damage inflicted by weedy parasitic plants.

Their objectives include promoting the study and understanding of parasitic plants, convening international meetings on parasitic plants and their control, and publishing information of interest to persons working with parasitic plants.

Diego Rubiales’s award was in commemoration of a career of extraordinary contributions to the community of parasitic plant researchers.