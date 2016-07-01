Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Microbiology articles in June 2016

Can the Bacterial Community of a High Arctic Glacier Surface Escape Viral Control?Sara M. E. Rassner, Alexandre M. Anesio, Susan E. Girdwood, Katherina Hell, Jarishma K. Gokul, David E. Whitworth and Arwyn Edwards*

An Integrated Multi-Omics Approach Reveals the Effects of Supplementing Grass or Grass Hay with Vitamin E on the Rumen Microbiome and Its FunctionAlejandro Belanche*, Alison H. Kingston-Smith and Charles J. Newbold

Use of Potential Probiotic Lactic Acid Bacteria (LAB) Biofilms for the Control of Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella Typhimurium, and Escherichia coli O157:H7 Biofilms FormationNatacha C. Gómez*, Juan M. P. Ramiro, Beatriz X. V. Quecan and Bernadette D. G. de Melo Franco

Size Matters: Assessing Optimum Soil Sample Size for Fungal and Bacterial Community Structure Analyses Using High Throughput Sequencing of rRNA Gene AmpliconsC. Ryan Penton*, Vadakattu V. S. R. Gupta, Julian Yu and James M. Tiedje

The Architecture of Iron Microbial Mats Reflects the Adaptation of Chemolithotrophic Iron Oxidation in Freshwater and Marine EnvironmentsClara S. Chan*, Sean M. McAllister, Anna H. Leavitt, Brian T. Glazer, Sean T. Krepski and David Emerson

Streptomyces antioxidans sp. nov., a Novel Mangrove Soil Actinobacterium with Antioxidative and Neuroprotective PotentialsHooi-Leng Ser, Loh Teng-Hern Tan, Uma D. Palanisamy, Sri N. Abd Malek, Wai-Fong Yin, Kok-Gan Chan, Bey-Hing Goh* and Learn-Han Lee*

Genetic Manipulation of Competition for Nitrate between Heterotrophic Bacteria and DiatomsRachel E. Diner, Sarah M. Schwenck, John P. McCrow, Hong Zheng and Andrew E. Allen*

Identification, Recovery, and Refinement of Hitherto Undescribed Population-Level Genomes from the Human Gastrointestinal TractCedric C. Laczny, Emilie E. L. Muller, Anna Heintz-Buschart, Malte Herold, Laura A. Lebrun, Angela Hogan, Patrick May, Carine de Beaufort and Paul Wilmes*

The Low Conductivity of Geobacter uraniireducens Pili Suggests a Diversity of Extracellular Electron Transfer Mechanisms in the Genus GeobacterYang Tan, Ramesh Y. Adhikari, Nikhil S. Malvankar, Joy E. Ward, Kelly P. Nevin, Trevor L. Woodard, Jessica A. Smith, Oona L. Snoeyenbos-West, Ashley E. Franks, Mark T. Tuominen and Derek R. Lovley*

Deciphering Staphylococcus sciuri SAT-17 Mediated Anti-oxidative Defense Mechanisms and Growth Modulations in Salt Stressed Maize (Zea mays L.)Muhammad S. Akram, Muhammad Shahid*, Mohsin Tariq, Muhammad Azeem, Muhammad T. Javed, Seemab Saleem and Saba Riaz

July 01, 2016

