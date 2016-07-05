Frontiers in Immunology: New Field Chief Editor takes the Helm

Luigi Daniele Notarangelo

Frontiers announces the appointment of Professor Luigi Notarangelo, Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, as the new Field Chief Editor for Frontiers in Immunology, effective on July 13, 2016.

Professor Luigi Notarangelo, a world renowned expert in primary immunodeficiencies, has agreed to expand his role in the Journal from his current function as Specialty Chief Editor of the Primary Immunodeficiency section of Frontiers in Immunology. His numerous scientific achievements include the identification of gene defects that contribute to severe combined immune deficiencies (SCID) and the development of novel treatment for children severely affected by congenital immunodeficiencies. In addition to his scientific research, Professor Notarangelo plays an active role in many professional societies, including being the President of the European Society for Immune Deficiencies from 2002-2006 and of the Clinical Immunology Society in 2015-2016, and co-chairing the Committee on Primary Immunodeficiencies of the International Union of Immunological Societies (IUIS).

We also thank our outgoing and founding Field Chief Editor for the Journal, Professor Kendall Smith from Weill Medical College of Cornell University for his years of service to the community.

Publishing across 18 specialty sections, including such multidisciplinary subject areas as Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy, Frontiers in Immunology now has over 2500 editors from top institutions all over the world, is the official partner of the International Union of Immunological Societies (IUIS), has published more than 2,500 papers and has launched over 250 Research Topics.

This appointment coincides with additional good news, namely the inclusion of Frontiers in Immunology in the Journal Citation Reports 2015 (Thomson Reuters, 2016), in which it has received its first impact factor of 5.695. Within its category and for articles published in 2013 and 2014, Frontiers in Immunology is the most cited open-access journal and the seventh most cited immunology journal overall.

We look forward to working with Professor Notarangelo, who shares and supports our vision to provide a review experience based on scientific soundness, rigorous quality control, collaborative interaction, and editorial transparency.