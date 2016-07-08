Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Neurology articles in June 2016

The Effects of External Jugular Compression Applied during Head Impact Exposure on Longitudinal Changes in Brain Neuroanatomical and Neurophysiological Biomarkers: A Preliminary InvestigationGregory D. Myer*, Weihong Yuan, Kim D. Barber Foss, David Smith, Mekibib Altaye, Amit Reches, James Leach, Adam W. Kiefer, Jane C. Khoury, Michal Weiss, Staci Thomas, Chris Dicesare, Janet Adams, Paul J. Gubanich, Amir Geva, Joseph F. Clark, William P. Meehan, Jason P. Mihalik and Darcy Krueger

The Epidemiology of Sports-Related Head Injury and Concussion in Water PoloRobert S. Blumenfeld, Jessica C. Winsell, James W. Hicks and Steven L. Small*

A Pathway Proteomic Profile of Ischemic Stroke Survivors Reveals Innate Immune Dysfunction in Association with Mild Symptoms of Depression – A Pilot StudyVinh A. Nguyen, Leeanne M. Carey*, Loretta Giummarra, Pierre Faou, Ira Cooke, David W. Howells, Tamara Tse, S. Lance Macaulay, Henry Ma, Stephen M. Davis, Geoffrey A. Donnan and Sheila G. Crewther

Degradation of Binocular Coordination during Sleep DeprivationJianliang Tong, Jun Maruta*, Kristin J. Heaton, Alexis L. Maule, Umesh Rajashekar, Lisa A. Spielman and Jamshid Ghajar

Sex Differences in Insular Cortex Gyri Responses to the Valsalva ManeuverPaul M. Macey*, Nicholas S. Rieken, Rajesh Kumar, Jennifer A. Ogren, Holly R. Middlekauff, Paula Wu, Mary A. Woo and Ronald M. Harper

The Contribution of Cortical Lesions to a Composite MRI Scale of Disease Severity in Multiple SclerosisFawad Yousuf, Gloria Kim, Shahamat Tauhid, Bonnie I. Glanz, Renxin Chu, Subhash Tummala, Brian C. Healy and Rohit Bakshi*

Slow Bursting Neurons of Mouse Cortical Layer 6b Are Depolarized by Hypocretin/Orexin and Major Transmitters of ArousalAnne-Laure Wenger Combremont, Laurence Bayer, Anouk Dupré Michel Mühlethaler* and Mauro Serafin

Clinical Profile and Outcome of Postthymectomy versus Non-Thymectomy Myasthenia Gravis Patients in the Philippine General Hospital: A 6-Year Retrospective StudyRanhel C. De Roxas*, Marjorie Anne C. Bagnas, Jobelle Joyce Anne R. Baldonado Jonathan P. Rivera and Artemio A. Roxas

Apathy, Novelty Processing, and the P3 Potential in Parkinson’s DiseaseDavid A. S. Kaufman*, Dawn Bowers, Michael S. Okun, Ryan Van Patten and William M. Perlstein

Systems Biology of Immunomodulation for Post-Stroke Neuroplasticity: Multimodal Implications of Pharmacotherapy and NeurorehabilitationMohammed Aftab Alam, V. P. Subramanyam Rallabandi and Prasun K. Roy*

July 08, 2016

