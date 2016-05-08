Most viewed Neurology articles in April 2016

- Science News
Comparison of the Bedside Head-Impulse Test with the Video Head-Impulse Test in a Clinical Practice Setting: A Prospective Study of 500 OutpatientsChun Wai Yip*, Miriam Glaser, Claudia Frenzel, Otmar Bayer and Michael Strupp
Public Knowledge and Attitude toward Essential Tremor: A Questionnaire SurveySherif Shalaby, Jeffrey Indes, Benison Keung, Christopher H. Gottschalk, Duarte Machado, Amar Patel, Daphne Robakis and Elan D. Louis*
Effects of Primary Blast Overpressure on Retina and Optic Tract in RatsJames DeMar*, Keith Sharrow, Miya Hill, Jonathan Berman, Thomas Oliver and Joseph Long
Application of Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation in Neurorehabilitation: The Modulatory Effect of SleepJames K. Ebajemito, Leonardo Furlan, Christoph Nissen and Annette Sterr*
Visual and Ocular Manifestations of Alzheimer’s Disease and Their Use as Biomarkers for Diagnosis and ProgressionFatimah Zara Javaid, Jonathan Brenton, Li Guo and Maria F. Cordeiro*
Rodent Hypoxia–Ischemia Models for Cerebral Palsy Research: A Systematic ReviewPrakasham Rumajogee, Tatiana Bregman, Steven P. Miller, Jerome Y. Yager and Michael G. Fehlings*
Technique of ICP Monitored Stepwise Intracranial Decompression Effectively Reduces Postoperative Complications of Severe Bifrontal ContusionGuan Sun, Lei Shi*, Tianhong Pan, Xiaoliang Li and Shuguang Zhang
A Case of Acute Motor Axonal Neuropathy Mimicking Brain Death and Review of the LiteratureSandhya Ravikumar, Poysophon Poysophon, Roy Poblete and May Kim-Tenser*
Neuroimaging Assessment of Cerebrovascular Reactivity in Concussion: Current Concepts, Methodological Considerations, and Review of the LiteratureMichael J. Ellis, Lawrence N. Ryner, Olivia Sobczyk, Jorn Fierstra, David J. Mikulis, Joseph A. Fisher, James Duffin and W. Alan C. Mutch*
Nutrition and Vascular Supply of Retinal Ganglion Cells during Human DevelopmentPaul Rutkowski and Christian Albrecht May*