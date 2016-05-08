Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Neurology articles in April 2016

Comparison of the Bedside Head-Impulse Test with the Video Head-Impulse Test in a Clinical Practice Setting: A Prospective Study of 500 OutpatientsChun Wai Yip*, Miriam Glaser, Claudia Frenzel, Otmar Bayer and Michael Strupp

Public Knowledge and Attitude toward Essential Tremor: A Questionnaire SurveySherif Shalaby, Jeffrey Indes, Benison Keung, Christopher H. Gottschalk, Duarte Machado, Amar Patel, Daphne Robakis and Elan D. Louis*

Effects of Primary Blast Overpressure on Retina and Optic Tract in RatsJames DeMar*, Keith Sharrow, Miya Hill, Jonathan Berman, Thomas Oliver and Joseph Long

Application of Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation in Neurorehabilitation: The Modulatory Effect of SleepJames K. Ebajemito, Leonardo Furlan, Christoph Nissen and Annette Sterr*

Visual and Ocular Manifestations of Alzheimer’s Disease and Their Use as Biomarkers for Diagnosis and ProgressionFatimah Zara Javaid, Jonathan Brenton, Li Guo and Maria F. Cordeiro*

Rodent Hypoxia–Ischemia Models for Cerebral Palsy Research: A Systematic ReviewPrakasham Rumajogee, Tatiana Bregman, Steven P. Miller, Jerome Y. Yager and Michael G. Fehlings*

Technique of ICP Monitored Stepwise Intracranial Decompression Effectively Reduces Postoperative Complications of Severe Bifrontal ContusionGuan Sun, Lei Shi*, Tianhong Pan, Xiaoliang Li and Shuguang Zhang

A Case of Acute Motor Axonal Neuropathy Mimicking Brain Death and Review of the LiteratureSandhya Ravikumar, Poysophon Poysophon, Roy Poblete and May Kim-Tenser*

Neuroimaging Assessment of Cerebrovascular Reactivity in Concussion: Current Concepts, Methodological Considerations, and Review of the LiteratureMichael J. Ellis, Lawrence N. Ryner, Olivia Sobczyk, Jorn Fierstra, David J. Mikulis, Joseph A. Fisher, James Duffin and W. Alan C. Mutch*

Nutrition and Vascular Supply of Retinal Ganglion Cells during Human DevelopmentPaul Rutkowski and Christian Albrecht May*

Related Content

Post related info

May 08, 2016

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Most viewed (historic)

Neurology

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content