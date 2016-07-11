Frontiers | Science News

Horizon Scan 2017: Emerging Issues in Marine Science – call for submissions

by Nina Hall, Journal Development Manager

Frontiers in Marine Science is proud to launch the first edition of our annual Research Topic Horizon Scan 2017: Emerging Issues in Marine Science.

This Research Topic is unique as it is the only topic that publishes invited review and synthesis articles, and awards the authors with a free publication to showcase the latest and most important research in the marine sciences at the beginning of every year.

Each of the invited manuscripts is selected by the Specialty Chief Editors across all twenty-one specialty sections of the journal based on the quality and topicality of the research.

If you would like to be considered for selection, please send the title and abstract of your review/synthesis manuscript to marinescience@frontiersin.org for evaluation by the Chief Editors.

The submission deadline is October 1, 2016. The average review time from submission to publication for Frontiers in Marine Science is 89 days, which should allow for publication of the manuscript in January 2017 if accepted.

Frontiers in Marine Science is the most comprehensive and largest open-access marine science journal with an editorial board of 2,257 editors and over 500 submitted manuscripts, 318 of which have already been published.

To review the manuscript guidelines and other information for authors, please follow these guidelines.

To find out more about our interactive and transparent peer review process, please follow these guidelines.

Please do not hesitate to contact the editorial office for more information. We are always happy to help and look forward to hearing from you!

SEA you later,Nina, Brittany and Monica

