Frontiers | Science News

Life Below Water: towards a sustainable ocean

© Shutterstock 2020

"Everyone, everywhere is inextricably connected to and utterly dependent upon the existence of the sea,” legendary marine biologist and diver, Sylvia Early, once said. The ocean is crucial for sustainable life on Earth and we all depend on it to survive.

It provides billions of people with food for their livelihoods, more than half of the oxygen that we need to breathe, and it regulates our planet’s climate and weather.

And yet our oceans’ health is deteriorating and more needs to be done to preserve this crucial resource for a  sustainable future.

In 2017, the United Nations held its first Ocean Conference to mobilize action for the conservation and sustainable use of all marine resources, recognizing its importance to humanity’s wellbeing. The UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development was kicked off as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, identifying 17 Sustainability Goals (SDGs) with the aim to balance our economic, environmental and social needs.

Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG 14) focuses on Life Below Water, setting out to “conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development”.

Our new Research Topic on SDG 14: Life Below Water is now open for submissions

© Shutterstock 2020

Share your research addressing the development and implementation of science-based solutions towards a sustainable ocean, supporting mitigation and adaptation policies to global change.

Perspectives on how to provide better stewardship of ocean resources through marine research to build a sustainable Blue Economy are particularly encouraged.

For this Research Topic we are drawing on the key issues as identified by the World Economic Forum’s Transformation Map around the SDG 14 targets including:

•              Overfishing

•              Emerging Ocean Technologies

•              Pollution and the Oceans

•              Mass Extinction

•              Human Well-Being and Oceans

•              Climate Change Impacts

•              Shifting Ocean Governance

As Astronomer Carl Sagan puts it: It’s time to “preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we've ever known.”

For any questions, please contact the Journal Editorial Team: marinescience@frontiersin.org

Related Content

Post related info

March 03, 2020

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Top news

Related Subjects

Frontiers in Marine Science

Research topics

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content