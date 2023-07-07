Going to the beach? Here are some research topics on the world's oceans

As we seek to escape the heat of summer at the beach, we are highlighting the top Research Topics on the world’s oceans. Join us by reading up on the incredible findings and solutions made by researchers from across the globe. With more than 1.2 million collective views, scientists explored topics and advanced fields, including work towards sustainable oceans – one of the sustainable development goals, strategies for the conservation of marine megafauna, research on how the oceans may provide food for humans, and insights into how oceans change.

Research Topics:

Shape the future of your field

Become a guest editor for an article collection around your own research theme. Benefit from increased impact and discoverability, a dedicated platform and support team, and rigorous peer review for every paper.

Suggest your topic