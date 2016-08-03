Below is a list of Frontiers eBooks published in July 2016. All Frontiers eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Science:

<p>In livestock species, breeding goals are aimed primarily at improvement of production traits.</p>

In livestock species, breeding goals are aimed primarily at improvement of production traits.

Ca2+ Signaling and Heart Rhythm, hosted by Ming Lei, Christopher L.-H. Huang, R. John Solaro and Yunbo Ke

The Evolving Telomeres, hosted by Arthur J. Lustig and Kurt Runge

Microorganisms for Functional Food, hosted by Fabio Minervini and Maria De Angelis

Improving Animal Welfare through Genetic Selection, hosted by Wendy Mercedes Rauw

Neuronal Stochastic Variability: Influences on Spiking Dynamics and Network Activity, hosted by Mark D. McDonnell, Joshua H. Goldwyn and Benjamin Lindner

Hormonal and Neuroendocrine Regulation of Energy Balance, hosted by Maria Moreno and Antonia Lanni

Mechanisms of Neuronal Migration during Corticogenesis, hosted by Chiaki Ohtaka-Maruyama, Kazunori Nakajima, Alessandra Pierani and Nobuaki Maeda

The Temporal Dynamics of Cognitive Processing, hosted by Timothy Michael Ellmore, Peter Ford Dominey and John Magnotti

How Can Development and Plasticity Contribute to Understanding Evolution of the Human Brain?, hosted by Roberto Lent and Fernanda Tovar-Moll

Neural Mechanisms Underlying Movement-Based Embodied Contemplative Practices, hosted by Laura Schmalzl and Catherine E. Kerr

Bridging Reading Aloud and Speech Production, hosted by Simone Sulpizio and Sachiko Kinoshita

Overlap of Neural Systems for Processing Language and Music, hosted by McNeel Gordon Jantzen, Edward W. Large and Cyrille Magne

Mechanisms of Innate Neuroprotection, hosted by Giuseppe Pignataro

Health:

Pattern-shifting swarms or “mumurations” of starlings are an example of subtle dynamics of communication leading to emergent pattern formation.

Putting the “Why” Back into Bone “Archytecture”, hosted by Phil Salmon, Daniel Chappard and Andrew Anthony Pitsillides

Dendritic Cell Control of Immune Responses, hosted by Penelope Anne Morel and Lisa Helene Butterfield

Innate Immune Cell Determinants of T Cell Immunity: From Basic Mechanisms to Clinical Implications, hosted by Elisabetta Padovan and Stefan F. Martin

Interaction Between Hyaluronic Acid and Its Receptors (CD44, RHAMM) Regulates the Activity of Inflammation and Cancer, hosted by David Naor

Dendritic Celland Macrophage Nomenclature and Classification, hosted by Florent Ginhoux, Martin Guilliams and Shalin Naik

Adrenal Cortex: From Physiology to Disease, hosted by Pierre Val and Antoine Martinez

Searching for Immune Tolerance Manipulating New Molecules and Exploiting New Concepts on Lymphocyte Biology, hosted by Karina Pino-Lagos, Sergio Quezada, Diego Francisco Catalán and Juan C. Aguillon

Engineering:

<p>The discipline of Synthetic Biology has recently emerged at the interface of biology and engineering.</p>

In livestock species, breeding goals are aimed primarily at improvement of production traits.

Engineering Synthetic Metabolons: From Metabolic Modelling to Rational Design of Biosynthetic Devices, hosted by Lars M. Voll and Zoran Nikoloski