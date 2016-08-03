- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Frontiers eBooks published in July 2016
Frontiers eBooks published in July 2016
Below is a list of Frontiers eBooks published in July 2016. All Frontiers eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.
Science:
Ca2+ Signaling and Heart Rhythm, hosted by Ming Lei, Christopher L.-H. Huang, R. John Solaro and Yunbo Ke
The Evolving Telomeres, hosted by Arthur J. Lustig and Kurt Runge
Microorganisms for Functional Food, hosted by Fabio Minervini and Maria De Angelis
Improving Animal Welfare through Genetic Selection, hosted by Wendy Mercedes Rauw
Neuronal Stochastic Variability: Influences on Spiking Dynamics and Network Activity, hosted by Mark D. McDonnell, Joshua H. Goldwyn and Benjamin Lindner
Hormonal and Neuroendocrine Regulation of Energy Balance, hosted by Maria Moreno and Antonia Lanni
Mechanisms of Neuronal Migration during Corticogenesis, hosted by Chiaki Ohtaka-Maruyama, Kazunori Nakajima, Alessandra Pierani and Nobuaki Maeda
The Temporal Dynamics of Cognitive Processing, hosted by Timothy Michael Ellmore, Peter Ford Dominey and John Magnotti
How Can Development and Plasticity Contribute to Understanding Evolution of the Human Brain?, hosted by Roberto Lent and Fernanda Tovar-Moll
Neural Mechanisms Underlying Movement-Based Embodied Contemplative Practices, hosted by Laura Schmalzl and Catherine E. Kerr
Bridging Reading Aloud and Speech Production, hosted by Simone Sulpizio and Sachiko Kinoshita
Overlap of Neural Systems for Processing Language and Music, hosted by McNeel Gordon Jantzen, Edward W. Large and Cyrille Magne
Mechanisms of Innate Neuroprotection, hosted by Giuseppe Pignataro
Health:
Putting the “Why” Back into Bone “Archytecture”, hosted by Phil Salmon, Daniel Chappard and Andrew Anthony Pitsillides
Dendritic Cell Control of Immune Responses, hosted by Penelope Anne Morel and Lisa Helene Butterfield
Innate Immune Cell Determinants of T Cell Immunity: From Basic Mechanisms to Clinical Implications, hosted by Elisabetta Padovan and Stefan F. Martin
Interaction Between Hyaluronic Acid and Its Receptors (CD44, RHAMM) Regulates the Activity of Inflammation and Cancer, hosted by David Naor
Dendritic Celland Macrophage Nomenclature and Classification, hosted by Florent Ginhoux, Martin Guilliams and Shalin Naik
Adrenal Cortex: From Physiology to Disease, hosted by Pierre Val and Antoine Martinez
Searching for Immune Tolerance Manipulating New Molecules and Exploiting New Concepts on Lymphocyte Biology, hosted by Karina Pino-Lagos, Sergio Quezada, Diego Francisco Catalán and Juan C. Aguillon
Engineering:
Engineering Synthetic Metabolons: From Metabolic Modelling to Rational Design of Biosynthetic Devices, hosted by Lars M. Voll and Zoran Nikoloski