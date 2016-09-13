Frontiers | Science News

Why have one Happy Hour when you can have two?

In honor of Peer Review Week, Frontiers is hosting a Peer Review Happy Hour at Kings College London AND their Lausanne office on Sept. 22 – and you are invited to attend!

Peer Review Week is a global event happening September 19-25, 2016. It celebrates the essential role that peer review plays in maintaining scientific quality. This year’s theme is “Recognition for Review” which will explore all aspects of how those participating in review activity should be recognized for their contribution.

Space is limited, so sign up today.  This is your chance to meet the Frontiers team! You’ll also learn about the latest developments in peer review, while enjoying drinks and snacks.

More Peer Review Week activities. #PeerRevWk16

FRONTIERS PEER REVIEW HAPPY HOUR IN LONDON

Basement of King’s Learning Centre at King’s College LondonStrandLondonWC2R 2LS

Thursday Sept 22nd @ 16.:00 p.m. – 18:00 p.m.

Register for the London event.

FRONTIERS PEER REVIEW HAPPY HOUR IN LAUSANNE

EPFL Innovation Park

Building I, Lausanne

Thursday Sept 22nd @ 16.:00 p.m. – 18:00 p.m.

Register for the Lausanne event.

September 13, 2016

