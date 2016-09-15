Podcast: Peer Review Recognition

Peer review recognition provides transparency and accountability which are key to achieving high quality research.

In this Frontiers podcast, guest host Pamela Valdes, President of EPFL’s Postdoc Association and postdoc for EPFL’s Life Sciences Faculty, talks to Frontiers’ Mirjam Curno and Tobias Preuten on what makes Frontiers Peer Review different and what Frontiers is doing to recognize researchers for their peer reviews.