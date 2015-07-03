Frontiers | Science News

Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – July 03, 2015

Times Higher EducationRemove barriers to open science, says head of EU policy unit

The BooksellerALPSP innovation awards shortlist

NatureThe future of the postdoc

Creative CommonsColombian student Diego Gomez is going to trial for sharing a research article online

Electronic Frontier FoundationAs Diego stands trial, show your support for Open Access

The GuardianScientist behind fake HIV breakthrough sentenced to prison after spiking results

AlpharTrust me, I’m a doctor: could more open science change how much we trust scientists?

Inside Big DataBig Data and Open Science Data

MIT Technology ReviewWhy Wikipedia + Open Access = Revolution

The PlatformSpark creator on scaling success, opening access

ABC Science OnlineOpen science: the future of research?

Library JournalDoes the copyright office belong in a library? | peer to peer review

Research InformationRussia’s ‘untapped potential’ for publishers carries risks

QuartzFive for-profit companies control more than 50% of academic publishing

NRC Handelsblad [in Dutch]Universiteiten zetten eerste stap boycot wetenschappelijk uitgever Elsevier

WebwireCenveo publisher services announces scholarly publishing lunch & learn series

July 03, 2015

Open science and peer review

Academic publishing

Open access

Open data

Scholarly publishing

Related Content