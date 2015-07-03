- Science News
- Open science and peer review
- Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – July 03, 2015
Times Higher EducationRemove barriers to open science, says head of EU policy unit
The BooksellerALPSP innovation awards shortlist
NatureThe future of the postdoc
Creative CommonsColombian student Diego Gomez is going to trial for sharing a research article online
Electronic Frontier FoundationAs Diego stands trial, show your support for Open Access
The GuardianScientist behind fake HIV breakthrough sentenced to prison after spiking results
AlpharTrust me, I’m a doctor: could more open science change how much we trust scientists?
Inside Big DataBig Data and Open Science Data
MIT Technology ReviewWhy Wikipedia + Open Access = Revolution
The PlatformSpark creator on scaling success, opening access
ABC Science OnlineOpen science: the future of research?
Library JournalDoes the copyright office belong in a library? | peer to peer review
Research InformationRussia’s ‘untapped potential’ for publishers carries risks
QuartzFive for-profit companies control more than 50% of academic publishing
NRC Handelsblad [in Dutch]Universiteiten zetten eerste stap boycot wetenschappelijk uitgever Elsevier
WebwireCenveo publisher services announces scholarly publishing lunch & learn series