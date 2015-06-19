- Science News
- Open science and peer review
- Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – June 19, 2015
Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – June 19, 2015
Research Information
New York Times
Science, now under scrutiny itself
2020 Science
A call to proactively support Women in Science
Times Higher Education
QAA chief: do not ignore support for peer review
Science 2.0
Peer review is subjective and the quality is highly variable
Publisher’s Weekly
What’s next for scholarly publishing? PW talks with John J. Regazzi
Phys.org
F1000Research and INCF join forces to create digital, open-access community journal
CBC
Academic publishers reap huge profits as libraries go broke
Research Information
Quality peer review ‘still essential to high scientific standards’
Wired
The web will either kill science journals or save them
Times Higher Education
Can the research excellence framework run on metrics?
Gizmodo
Academic publishing giant fights to keep science paywalled
The Conversation
After years of conflict, huge project could help scientists decipher the brain
The Daily Texan
Peer-review journals monopolize research, hurt students and faculty
The Guardian
Drug trials firm to challenge plans for greater transparency over results
MIT News Office
Amy Brand named new director of the MIT Press
Northumberland View
National news: Elizabeth May introduces Open Science bill
Market Watch
Johnson & Johnson announces open translational science project in schizophrenia
Crain’s Detroit Business
Michigan Science Center to open new exhibit featuring robots
Research Information
ORCID pilot tests nuts and bolts of implementation in universities
Sci Dev
Open Data key to tackling neglected tropical diseases
Open Source
High hopes for open web portal for NY State
Philly Voice
Philadelphia’s Open Data initiative gains recognition from tech magazine