Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – June 19, 2015

Research Information

What does impact really mean?

New York Times

Science, now under scrutiny itself

2020 Science

A call to proactively support Women in Science

Times Higher Education

QAA chief: do not ignore support for peer review

Science 2.0

Peer review is subjective and the quality is highly variable

Publisher’s Weekly

What’s next for scholarly publishing? PW talks with John J. Regazzi

Phys.org

F1000Research and INCF join forces to create digital, open-access community journal

CBC

Academic publishers reap huge profits as libraries go broke

Research Information

Quality peer review ‘still essential to high scientific standards’

Wired

The web will either kill science journals or save them

Times Higher Education

Can the research excellence framework run on metrics?

Gizmodo

Academic publishing giant fights to keep science paywalled

The Conversation

After years of conflict, huge project could help scientists decipher the brain

The Daily Texan

Peer-review journals monopolize research, hurt students and faculty

The Guardian

Drug trials firm to challenge plans for greater transparency over results

MIT News Office

Amy Brand named new director of the MIT Press

Northumberland View

National news: Elizabeth May introduces Open Science bill

Market Watch

Johnson & Johnson announces open translational science project in schizophrenia

Crain’s Detroit Business

Michigan Science Center to open new exhibit featuring robots

Research Information

ORCID pilot tests nuts and bolts of implementation in universities

Sci Dev

Open Data key to tackling neglected tropical diseases

Open Source

High hopes for open web portal for NY State

Philly Voice

Philadelphia’s Open Data initiative gains recognition from tech magazine

