Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – August 07, 2015

The GuardianThe diversity dividend: why interdisciplinarity strengthens researchPopular ScienceShould bioethicists “get out of the way” of CRISPR research?Times Higher EducationThe worst piece of peer review I’ve ever receivedUPenn NewsPenn research helps develop algorithm aimed at combating science’s reproducibility problemThe GuardianDelay in NHS patients’ access to cancer drug labelled a ‘disgrace’NSFNSF invests in interstate collaboration in science and engineering researchScienceSenate panel approves public access billOncLive“N-of-1” research findings belong in the peer-reviewed publishing realmResearch InformationGlobal challenges, local knowledgeWWLPCollege students struggling more than ever to afford text booksABC‘Bogus’ scholarly society agrees to publish papers without peer reviewInfoJusticeAmplifying the impact of Open Access: Wikipedia and the diffusion of scienceJournal of Emergency Medical ServicesFree open-access medical education in emergency medicine

August 11, 2015

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Open science and peer review

Academic publishing

Open access

Open data

Scholarly publishing

Related Content