Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – October 17, 2015

Times Higher EducationOpen peer review ‘better quality’ than traditional process

Chronicle of Higher EducationJournal publishers rethink a research mainstay: peer review [paywall]

Retraction WatchElsevier retracting nine papers for fake peer review

BioMedCentral BlogReady, set, open access!

BioMed CentralEvolving service user involvement – next step, academic publishing

NatureRussian secret service to vet research papers

George Washington University TodayGW ScholarSpace is the next step toward a 21st-century library

Korea Observer(Science summit) scientists call for more support in ‘open science’

Open Access WeekOpen Access Week – continuing on the journey Space RefLaunch of Earth Observation open science 2.0

October 20, 2015

Open science and peer review

Academic publishing

Open access

Open data

Scholarly publishing

