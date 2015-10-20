Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – October 17, 2015

- Science News
Times Higher EducationOpen peer review ‘better quality’ than traditional process
Chronicle of Higher EducationJournal publishers rethink a research mainstay: peer review [paywall]
Retraction WatchElsevier retracting nine papers for fake peer review
BioMedCentral BlogReady, set, open access!
BioMed CentralEvolving service user involvement – next step, academic publishing
NatureRussian secret service to vet research papers
George Washington University TodayGW ScholarSpace is the next step toward a 21st-century library
Korea Observer(Science summit) scientists call for more support in ‘open science’
Open Access WeekOpen Access Week – continuing on the journey Space RefLaunch of Earth Observation open science 2.0