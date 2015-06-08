Frontiers | Science News

Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – June 05, 2015

Animation Magazine

Digital Human League publishes 1st set of open data

BioMed Central blog

Axios Review – a different route to peer review

Research Information

Thieme to launch ‘pay what you want’ open-access journal

Pacific Standard

How to change the centuries-old model of academic publishing

New York Times

Academics seek a big splash

Nature News

Retracted gay-marriage study debated at misconduct meet-up

Science Magazine

Science retracts gay marriage paper without agreement of lead author LaCour

Science Magazine

Gay marriage study author LaCour issues defense, but critics aren’t budging

Discover Blog

The problem with Michael Lacour’s rebuttal

New York Magazine

Michael LaCour probably fabricated a document about research integrity

New York Times

Study using gay canvassers erred in methods, not results, author says

Huffington Post

Women scientists’ academic-hiring advantage is unwelcome news for some, part 4

Phys.org

How journals shape science and academia

Financial Times

UK open data revolution boosts business

Forbes

Extending Open Data beyond governments

Related Content