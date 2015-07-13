Frontiers | Science News

Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – July 10, 2015

Open Access AcademyOA Survey ReportAlmetricImpact and attention: what can the metrics tell us?Washington Post‘Fraudulent’ peer review strikes another academic publisher; 32 articles questionedTimes Higher EducationElsevier journal editors ‘may be asked to resign’ in open access rowTechdirtNew boycott in support of open access: third time lucky?Information TodayHighlights from the CERN workshop on innovations in scholarly communicationBioMed Central blogsOpen bioinformatics in the Irish free software statePR NewswireAAAS, publisher of science, acquires peer review evaluation (pre) service to help promote transparency and public trust in scienceEurekAlert!New CUP open access policy ‘prevents double-dipping’Baltimore SunJohns Hopkins, UMD to open data research centerElectronic Frontier FoundationOpen Data bills move forward in California

July 13, 2015

