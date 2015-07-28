- Science News
- Open science and peer review
- Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – July 24, 2015
Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – July 24, 2015
Ars TechnicaEU blocks global copyright reform that would allow wider access to knowledgeNatureWhy we are teaching science wrong, and how to make it rightBjörn Brembs BlogEvidence-resistant science leaders?BioMed Central BlogA new open access policy in international developmentOpenSourceWhat is Open Science?European CommissionOpen science should help us to question innovation – Professor Alan IrwinEuropean CommissionOpenAIRE is growing and now gathers over 11.5 million documents in Open AccessBioMed CentralA new open access policy in international developmentNew York TimesWhiplash warning when climate science is publicized before peer review and publicationTimes Higher EducationSpeeding up scholarly communication for rapid sharingOnline LibraryOpen access laid down in Dutch copyright actUniversity of OxfordBen Goldacre on Open DataForbesHere’s a colossally bad idea from congress about how to fund scienceThe IndependentOpen data: what is it and why are people so scared of it?Irish TimesMission possible: making science more accessible to allSouthern Fried ScienceIs peer-review best left to academic journals?The VAR GuyWhere are the women and minority open source programmers?