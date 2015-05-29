Frontiers | Science News

Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – May 29, 2015

Selected news, views and information on Open Science and scholarly publishing from the past week

Discover Magazine Blog

What to do about a slow peer reviewer?

The Guardian

How has publishing changed in the last 50 years, and what has this meant to scientists?

The Guardian

How can we stop big science hoovering up all the research funding?

Science 2.0

Editorial independence or extortion? Frontiers sacks 31 editors

The Independent

Long author-lists on research papers are threatening the academic work system

Research Information

Open-access books slowly on the rise, says PCG

LSE

Incentives for open science: New prizes to encourage research integrity and transparency in social science

PLOS Blog

Support Open Access publishing with the click of a button

PLOS Blog

Once more, fraud in Science: the retracted study on attitudes toward gay marriage

The Conversation

The ‘train wreck’ continues: another social science retraction

ABC News

Elsevier clashes with researchers over open access publishing for academic texts

The Australian

Open access lobby attacks Elsevier

Times Higher Education

The peer review drugs don’t work

Related Content