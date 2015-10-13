Frontiers | Science News

Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – October 9, 2015

Nature

Blind analysis: hide results to seek the truth

Cell

Three common peer review myths, debunked: Emilie, can I ask you?

Times Higher Education

TEF must include independent peer review, says new QAA chief

The Guardian

Postcards from the edge of disaster for UK science

Times Higher Education

Open Access without tears

Newsroom UCLA

Pressure to ‘publish or perish’ may discourage innovative research, UCLA study suggests

Science Magazine

NSF peer review remains target for Congress

The Guardian

Would Brexit damage British universities, science and research?

BioMed Central blogs

Open Access in Iran: an editor Q+A with Mohammad Abdollahi

USDA

Harnessing the power of global Open Data

Related Content