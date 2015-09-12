Frontiers | Science News

Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – September 12, 2015

Research Information

Michael Jubb and Kudos scoop top ALPSP awards

The Bookseller

Kudos wins ALPSP innovation award

BioMed Central blog

Who owns peer review?

American Libraries

Open Access Publishing: what it is and how to sustain it

Phys.org

Opinion: Failure to reproduce results is ‘a normal part of how science works’

Neuroskeptic / Discover Magazine

Psychology should aim for 100% reproducibility

Times Higher Education

How science is distilling its message

Times Higher Education

Copyright laws ‘mean EU risks falling behind on data mining research’

The Guardian

Peer review, preprints and the speed of science

Times Higher Education

PhD from low-ranking university ‘can hold back career’

Quartz

These 25 schools are responsible for the greatest advances in science

Independent

‘Citizen science’ project will let anyone search for ancient fossils from the comfort of their homes

Scholarly Kitchen

Open-Access articles for sale as expensive Books on Amazon

Phys.org

Making a difference with open source science equipment

GCN

How USAID built open data into its mission

Huffington Post

Open data can ensure that clean, safe water flows to all

