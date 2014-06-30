Frontiers shortlisted for the ALPSP Awards for Innovation in Publishing 2014

We are delighted to be shortlisted for the Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers Award for Innovation in Publishing

Frontiers — a community-driven open-access publisher and research networking platform — has been chosen as a finalist for the ALPSP Award for Innovation in Publishing. The ALPSP Award recognizes the best innovators in the scholarly publishing industry.

Kamila Markram, co-founder and CEO of Frontiers, has been invited to give a presentation at the ALPSP International Conference on September 10, 2014.

Established by scientists in 2007, Frontiers is at the forefront of building the ultimate Open Science platform. We drive innovations and new technologies around peer review, article and author impact metrics, research networking for researchers, and a whole ecosystem of open-science tools.

Read more: ALPSP Awards for Innovation in Publishing 2014 – finalists announced