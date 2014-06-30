Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers shortlisted for the ALPSP Awards for Innovation in Publishing 2014

We are delighted to be shortlisted for the Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers Award for Innovation in Publishing

Frontiers — a community-driven open-access publisher and research networking platform — has been chosen as a finalist for the ALPSP Award for Innovation in Publishing. The ALPSP Award recognizes the best innovators in the scholarly publishing industry.

Kamila Markram, co-founder and CEO of Frontiers, has been invited to give a presentation at the ALPSP International Conference on September 10, 2014.

Established by scientists in 2007, Frontiers is at the forefront of building the ultimate Open Science platform. We drive innovations and new technologies around peer reviewarticle and author impact metricsresearch networking for researchers, and a whole ecosystem of open-science tools.

Read more: ALPSP Awards for Innovation in Publishing 2014 – finalists announced

Related Content

Post related info

June 30, 2014

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content