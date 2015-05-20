Frontiers | Science News

Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – May 15, 2015

Selected news, views and information on Open Science and scholarly publishing from the past week

The GuardianWill traditional science journals disappear?

FusionThis scientific paper has 2,863 authors. How?

BBCTop science panel to advise European Commission

BioMed Central BlogsA beginner’s guide to peer review: Part One

Manchester Evening NewsUniversity of Manchester spends more on journal subscriptions than any other institution in UK

Research InformationAn academic approach to sales and marketing in publishing

The GuardianWill traditional science journals disappear?

WiredWhy publishers should not fear Facebook’s content megacity

Harvard GazetteRobert Darnton closes the book

Publishers WeeklyThe changing face of STM publishing

University of New Mexico NewsUNM Libraries opens the digital door to a treasury of information

The GuardianSuper-scholars: MPAA offers $20,000 for academic research in copyright battle

Library JournalWhy internet searches are not enough | peer to peer review

BioMed Central blogGigascience pushes metabolomics Open Data & training

Universität MünchenEin neues Modell des Publizierens

Related Content

Post related info

May 20, 2015

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Open science and peer review

Related Subjects

Open access

Open data

Peer review

Scholarly publishing

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content