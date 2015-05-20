- Science News
- Open science and peer review
- Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – May 15, 2015
Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – May 15, 2015
Selected news, views and information on Open Science and scholarly publishing from the past week
The GuardianWill traditional science journals disappear?
FusionThis scientific paper has 2,863 authors. How?
BBCTop science panel to advise European Commission
BioMed Central BlogsA beginner’s guide to peer review: Part One
Manchester Evening NewsUniversity of Manchester spends more on journal subscriptions than any other institution in UK
Research InformationAn academic approach to sales and marketing in publishing
The GuardianWill traditional science journals disappear?
WiredWhy publishers should not fear Facebook’s content megacity
Harvard GazetteRobert Darnton closes the book
Publishers WeeklyThe changing face of STM publishing
University of New Mexico NewsUNM Libraries opens the digital door to a treasury of information
The GuardianSuper-scholars: MPAA offers $20,000 for academic research in copyright battle
Library JournalWhy internet searches are not enough | peer to peer review
BioMed Central blogGigascience pushes metabolomics Open Data & training
Universität MünchenEin neues Modell des Publizierens