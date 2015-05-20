Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – May 15, 2015

Selected news, views and information on Open Science and scholarly publishing from the past week

The GuardianWill traditional science journals disappear?

FusionThis scientific paper has 2,863 authors. How?

BBCTop science panel to advise European Commission

BioMed Central BlogsA beginner’s guide to peer review: Part One

Manchester Evening NewsUniversity of Manchester spends more on journal subscriptions than any other institution in UK

Research InformationAn academic approach to sales and marketing in publishing

The GuardianWill traditional science journals disappear?

WiredWhy publishers should not fear Facebook’s content megacity

Harvard GazetteRobert Darnton closes the book

Publishers WeeklyThe changing face of STM publishing

University of New Mexico NewsUNM Libraries opens the digital door to a treasury of information

The GuardianSuper-scholars: MPAA offers $20,000 for academic research in copyright battle

Library JournalWhy internet searches are not enough | peer to peer review

BioMed Central blogGigascience pushes metabolomics Open Data & training

Universität MünchenEin neues Modell des Publizierens