Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – October 02, 2015

Wiley ExchangesTrust and transparency in peer review [webinar]

Wiley ExchangesThe good, the challenging, and the rewarding: perspectives on peer review by discipline

Wiley ExchangesTop tips for peer reviewers

Wiley ExchangesPeer review around the world

Wiley ExchangesPeer review – a discussion

SageConnecting with the community: Sense About Science and the value of peer review

BioMed Central blogWhat’s new in peer review?

BMJ OpenRetrospective analysis of the quality of reports by author-suggested and non-author-suggested reviewers in journals operating on open or single-blind peer review models

BioMed Central blogDoes the peer review model affect the quality of peer review?

BioMed Central‘Predatory’ open access: a longitudinal study of article volumes and market characteristics

BMJ OpenA retrospective analysis of the effect of discussion in teleconference and face-to-face scientific peer-review panels

Open SourceMozilla creates web tools and practices for open science

Library JournalAn interview with Peter Suber on Open Access

Times Higher EducationOpen Access fees hike universities’ journal bills

Research InformationRocky road to open access

NatureScience mu****st prepare for impact

Chronicle of Higher EducationAcademic social network hopes to change the culture of peer review

NatureSocial network launches bid to get academics chattering about papers online

TechCrunchAcademia pushes a new kind of peer review for research with ‘sessions’

NatureBrazilian science paralysed by economic slump

The GuardianAfrican governments must urgently invest in science and research

The ConversationHomo naledi fossil discovery a triumph for open access and education

NPRResearch on fetal tissue draws renewed political, scientific scrutiny

NatureUS plan to assess risky disease research takes shape

October 02, 2015

Open science and peer review

Academic publishing

Open access

Open data

Scholarly publishing

