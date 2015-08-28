Frontiers | Science News

Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – August 28, 2015

ScienceEstimating the reproducibility of psychological science

ScienceMany psychology papers fail replication test

Times Higher EducationMore than half of psychology papers are not reproducible

WiredScience has its problems, but the web could be the fix

Wall Street JournalFake peer review scandal shines spotlight on China

Five Thirty EightPodcast: bad incentives are blocking better science

Neuroskeptic/Discover Magazine blogAm I a peer review hypocrite?

NaturePapers with shorter titles get more citations

London School of Economics and Political ScienceCultivating an ethos of openness through research integrity

BioMed Central blogQuiz: Can you navigate tricky peer review scenarios?

Wiley ExchangesThe rise of open research data

RCUKRCUK sets out 2015 arrangements for Open Access monitoring

The OracleUSF course to pilot first open-access e-textbook

UN News CentreNew open-access database aims to get water-scarce countries ‘more crop per drop’ – UN agency

UK AuthoritySmart cities need open data

Related Content

Post related info

August 28, 2015

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Open science and peer review

Related Subjects

Academic publishing

Open access

Open data

Scholarly publishing

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content