Frontiers | Science News

Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – June 12, 2015

PLOS OneThe oligopoly of academic publishers in the digital eraChemistry WorldChemical sciences literature dominated by five publishing housesInsider Higher EducationStudy views academic publishing as an oligopoly

Stanford Medicine$9 million grant to establish open-access autism database at StanfordResearch InformationAccelerating the advance of scholarly communicationsBBCSir Tim Hunt resigns from university role over girls commentJohn Hopkins News NetworkJHU Press receives grant to develop open access to monographsTorrent FreakElsevier cracks down on pirated scientific articlesBioMed Central blogsA beginner’s guide to peer review: part twoDiscover BlogDIYbio and Open Science changed my life (and could change yours)Devex7 challenges the agriculture sector must address to unleash its data revolutionThe GuardianOpen data on council spending is largely unread by votersWorld BankExploring open energy data in urban areas

Related Content

Post related info

June 12, 2015

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Open science and peer review

Related Subjects

Academic publishing

Open access

Open data

Peer review

Scholarly publishing

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content