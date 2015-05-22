- Science News
- Open science and peer review
- Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – May 22, 2015
Chronicle of Higher Education‘We need to take a look at the data’: how 2 persistent grad students upended a blockbuster study
New York TimesRetraction sought in study on views of gay marriage
ScienceOpen-access publisher sacks 31 editors amid fierce row over independence
Frontiers BlogFrontiers acts to defend distributed editorial independence
The ConversationPublisher pushback puts open access in peril
Research InformationElsevier rebuffs COAR/SPARC criticism of sharing and hosting policy
Retraction WatchWhat should an ideal retraction notice look like?
Frontiers in Ecology and EvolutionBlind trust in unblinded observation in Ecology, Evolution, and Behavior
BioMed Central blogsThe future of peer review
NY TimesFake diplomas, real cash: Pakistani company Axact reaps millions
Boston GlobeThe exploitative economics of academic publishing
Library JournalU. Minnesota Press, CUNY grad center develop hybrid publishing platform
University of DelawareUniversity of Delaware Library joins COAPI open access coalition
Campus TechnologyCU Boulder adopts Open Access
BBCOcean’s hidden world of plankton revealed in ‘enormous database’
BBCOpal citizen science project expands across the UK
University World NewsMajor research trends – clustered, international, open
Berkeley BlogsCracking open the social sciences: Leamer and Rosenthal strike again
TelegraphWhy do British universities still give ‘scientific’ credibility to homeopathy?
PR NewswireAmy Brand, Digital Science, receives 2015 CSE award for meritorious achievement
Research InformationSage and Publons announce peer review pilot