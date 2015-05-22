Frontiers | Science News

Open Science and scholarly publishing roundup – May 22, 2015

Selected news, views and information on Open Science and scholarly publishing from the past week

Chronicle of Higher Education‘We need to take a look at the data’: how 2 persistent grad students upended a blockbuster study

New York TimesRetraction sought in study on views of gay marriage

ScienceOpen-access publisher sacks 31 editors amid fierce row over independence

Frontiers BlogFrontiers acts to defend distributed editorial independence

The ConversationPublisher pushback puts open access in peril

Research InformationElsevier rebuffs COAR/SPARC criticism of sharing and hosting policy

Retraction WatchWhat should an ideal retraction notice look like?

Frontiers in Ecology and EvolutionBlind trust in unblinded observation in Ecology, Evolution, and Behavior

BioMed Central blogsThe future of peer review

NY TimesFake diplomas, real cash: Pakistani company Axact reaps millions

Boston GlobeThe exploitative economics of academic publishing

Library JournalU. Minnesota Press, CUNY grad center develop hybrid publishing platform

University of DelawareUniversity of Delaware Library joins COAPI open access coalition

Campus TechnologyCU Boulder adopts Open Access

BBCOcean’s hidden world of plankton revealed in ‘enormous database’

BBCOpal citizen science project expands across the UK

University World NewsMajor research trends – clustered, international, open

Berkeley BlogsCracking open the social sciences: Leamer and Rosenthal strike again

TelegraphWhy do British universities still give ‘scientific’ credibility to homeopathy?

PR NewswireAmy Brand, Digital Science, receives 2015 CSE award for meritorious achievement

Research InformationSage and Publons announce peer review pilot

Phys.orgStrengthening governance through open data

Related Content