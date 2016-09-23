Frontiers | Science News

Call for Mentors: Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution

Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution is seeking experienced researchers to join a new mentorship initiative where PhD students have the opportunity to curate an open-access article volume around a given theme.

The aim of the program is to provide graduate students with crucial insights into academic publishing and the peer review process. Mentors in this program will work alongside students to consider relevant themes in ecology and evolution which can shed light on emerging research areas, or delve deeper into an already established one.

Students will pair with mentors to develop a Research Topic proposal and identify key authors to contact about contributing.

Mentors will also handle the review of manuscript submissions. Following closure of the topic, students will be encouraged to write an Editorial summarizing the collection and placing it in a wider context.

If interested or would like to know more, send us an email at: ecologyandevolution@frontiersin.org

Related Content

Post related info

September 23, 2016

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Life sciences

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content