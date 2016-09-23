Call for Mentors: Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution

Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution is seeking experienced researchers to join a new mentorship initiative where PhD students have the opportunity to curate an open-access article volume around a given theme.

The aim of the program is to provide graduate students with crucial insights into academic publishing and the peer review process. Mentors in this program will work alongside students to consider relevant themes in ecology and evolution which can shed light on emerging research areas, or delve deeper into an already established one.

Students will pair with mentors to develop a Research Topic proposal and identify key authors to contact about contributing.

Mentors will also handle the review of manuscript submissions. Following closure of the topic, students will be encouraged to write an Editorial summarizing the collection and placing it in a wider context.

If interested or would like to know more, send us an email at: ecologyandevolution@frontiersin.org