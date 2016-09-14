New mentorship program for PhD students

Frontiers is excited to announce a mentorship program which will give PhD students the opportunity to curate an article volume around a specific theme. The project is called a Research Topic and it’s with the open-access journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.

Students will pair with more experienced mentors to propose a topic and identify key authors to contact about contributing to the volume. This represents an opportunity for students to gain insights into peer review and publishing processes.

Students will be directly involved in:

Generating a topic proposal

Determining the scope of the topic

Writing the topic description

Considering potential contributors and types of submissions.

Following closure of the topic, students will be encouraged to write an Editorial that will summarize the collection and place it in a wider context.

If interested or would like to know more, send us an email at: ecologyandevolution@frontiersin.org.

Deadline to apply is October 15, 2016.