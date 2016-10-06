Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers eBooks published in September 2016

Below is a list of Frontiers eBooks published in September 2016. All Frontiers eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Science:

<p>From a global perspective aquaculture is an activity related to food production with large potential for growth.</p>

Health:

<p>Tobacco smoking is a major risk factor for a number of chronic diseases, including a variety of cancers, lung disease and damage to the cardiovascular system.</p>

October 06, 2016

