Germany setting a precedent for Open Access

Frontiers was very pleased to announce a new publishing agreement with Universität Tübingen. Established in 1477, not only is the university one of Europe’s oldest universities, but also a German excellence institution, one of only eleven to have been awarded this top “Excellent” class.

There has been a growing trend toward open access in Germany for quite some time, with a recent analysis indicating that German expenditure on APCs is growing rapidly year on year.

This trend is reflected at Frontiers too, with more than half of our publishing agreements being with German institutions alone. Universität Tübingen now joins The Technical University of Munich (TUM), University of Bremen and University of Konstanz on our list of Institutional Members, making that four German excellence institutions who are contributing to a new precedent for Open Access and Open Science.

December 20, 2016

Open science and peer review

