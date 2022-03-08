Frontiers | Science News

The Julius Kühn Institute forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

The Julius Kühn Institute, a federal research institute in Germany, and the open science publisher Frontiers announce their institutional partnership agreement. 

The Institute informs and advises the federal government on all issues related to cultivated plants and plant protection. It has always supported its researchers in making their studies widely available to the research community and the public at large. Now, the agreement allows researchers from 17 Julius Kühn institutions to publish in any Frontiers’ journal at no direct cost to them while enjoying a simplified process.  

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Anja Hühnlein, deputy head of the Information Centre and Library at the Julius Kühn Institute, says, “As publicly funded institution, we strive to make all our high-quality research openly available to everyone. We are looking forward to collaboration with Frontiers to help us improve our high Open Access rate even further.” 

To date, Frontiers has signed six national publishing deals (with Austria, Luxembourg, Norway, Qatar, Sweden, and the UK) and ten additional consortia deals, including three with leading funders (Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Austrian Science Fund [FWF], and the Luxembourg National Fund), providing seamless and cost-effective access to our services to over 555 individual institutions. 

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements, please visit institutional partnerships page

ABOUT Frontiers 

Frontiers is the 3rd most-cited and 9th largest research publisher and we publish groundbreaking discoveries by the world’s top experts. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate scientific discovery by making science open. We place the researcher at the center of everything we do and enable the research community to develop the solutions we need to live healthy lives on a healthy planet. Featuring custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and rigorous quality standards, our research articles have been viewed more than 1.5 billion times, reflecting the power of research that is open for all. For more information, visit www.frontiersin.org   

ABOUT Julius Kühn Institute 

The Julius Kühn Institute, JKI, is the German Federal Research Centre for Cultivated Plants, an autonomous federal authority affiliated to the German Ministry of Food and Agriculture. Our work revolves around plant genetics and breeding research, cultivation, nutrition, protection, and health of cultivated plants. In its field of expertise, JKI advises political deciders and the national government. 

The effects of climate change, globalization, and urbanization of society, as well as declining natural resources and biological diversity pose major challenges to agriculture. JKI’s research ensures that future generations continue to benefit from the production of healthy and robust cultivated plants, hence our motto „securing tomorrow's resources.“ Visit us under www.julius-kuehn.de or https://twitter.com/JKI_Bund 

The Institute consists of 17 specialized research institutes under three groups: 

Plant genetic diversity, breeding research 

  • Breeding Research on Horticultural Crops 

  • Breeding Research on Agricultural Crops 

  • Breeding Research on Fruit Crops 

  • Grapevine Breeding 

  • Resistance Research and Stress Tolerance 

  • Biosafety in Plant Biotechnology 

Protection of cultivated plants 

  • Plant Protection in Field Crops and Grassland 

  • Plant Protection in Horticulture and Forests 

  • Plant Protection in Fruit Crops and Viticulture 

  • Application Techniques in Plant Protection 

  • Biological Control 

  • National and International Plant Health 

Agricultural ecosystems 

  • Bee Protection 

  • Epidemiology and Pathogen Diagnostics 

  • Ecological Chemistry, Plant Analysis and Stored Product Protection 

  • Crop and Soil Science 

  • Strategies and Technology Assessment

Related Content

Post related info

March 08, 2022

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Open access

Open Access publishing agreements

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content