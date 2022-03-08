The Julius Kühn Institute forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

The Julius Kühn Institute, a federal research institute in Germany, and the open science publisher Frontiers announce their institutional partnership agreement.

The Institute informs and advises the federal government on all issues related to cultivated plants and plant protection. It has always supported its researchers in making their studies widely available to the research community and the public at large. Now, the agreement allows researchers from 17 Julius Kühn institutions to publish in any Frontiers’ journal at no direct cost to them while enjoying a simplified process.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Anja Hühnlein, deputy head of the Information Centre and Library at the Julius Kühn Institute, says, “As publicly funded institution, we strive to make all our high-quality research openly available to everyone. We are looking forward to collaboration with Frontiers to help us improve our high Open Access rate even further.”

To date, Frontiers has signed six national publishing deals (with Austria, Luxembourg, Norway, Qatar, Sweden, and the UK) and ten additional consortia deals, including three with leading funders (Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Austrian Science Fund [FWF], and the Luxembourg National Fund), providing seamless and cost-effective access to our services to over 555 individual institutions.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements, please visit institutional partnerships page.

ABOUT Frontiers

Frontiers is the 3rd most-cited and 9th largest research publisher and we publish groundbreaking discoveries by the world’s top experts. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate scientific discovery by making science open. We place the researcher at the center of everything we do and enable the research community to develop the solutions we need to live healthy lives on a healthy planet. Featuring custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and rigorous quality standards, our research articles have been viewed more than 1.5 billion times, reflecting the power of research that is open for all. For more information, visit www.frontiersin.org

ABOUT Julius Kühn Institute

The Julius Kühn Institute, JKI, is the German Federal Research Centre for Cultivated Plants, an autonomous federal authority affiliated to the German Ministry of Food and Agriculture. Our work revolves around plant genetics and breeding research, cultivation, nutrition, protection, and health of cultivated plants. In its field of expertise, JKI advises political deciders and the national government.

The effects of climate change, globalization, and urbanization of society, as well as declining natural resources and biological diversity pose major challenges to agriculture. JKI’s research ensures that future generations continue to benefit from the production of healthy and robust cultivated plants, hence our motto „securing tomorrow's resources.“ Visit us under www.julius-kuehn.de or https://twitter.com/JKI_Bund

The Institute consists of 17 specialized research institutes under three groups:

Plant genetic diversity, breeding research

Breeding Research on Horticultural Crops

Breeding Research on Agricultural Crops

Breeding Research on Fruit Crops

Grapevine Breeding

Resistance Research and Stress Tolerance

Biosafety in Plant Biotechnology

Protection of cultivated plants

Plant Protection in Field Crops and Grassland

Plant Protection in Horticulture and Forests

Plant Protection in Fruit Crops and Viticulture

Application Techniques in Plant Protection

Biological Control

National and International Plant Health

Agricultural ecosystems