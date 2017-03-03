- Science News
- Health
- eBooks published in February 2017
eBooks published in February 2017
Knowing the natural and anthropic variations a water body went through defines the best ways for maintaining or restoring an ecosystem.
Science:
Recent Advances in Symbiosis Research: Integrative Approaches, hosted by M. Pilar Francino and Mónica Medina
Intellectual Disabilities in Down Syndrome from Birth and throughout Life: Assessment and Treatment, hosted by Marie-Claude Potier and Roger H. Reeves
ROS Regulation during Plant Abiotic Stress Responses, hosted by Zhulong Chan, Chun-Peng Song, Woe Yeon Kim and Ken Yokawa
International Plant Proteomics Organization (INPPO) World Congress 2014, hosted by Joshua L. Heazlewood, Jesús V. Jorrín-Novo, Ganesh Kumar Agrawal, Silvia Mazzuca and Sabine Lüthje
The Functional Organization of the Auditory System, hosted by Monica Muñoz-Lopez and Yukiko Kikuchi
Mitochondria in Skeletal Muscle Health, Aging and Diseases, hosted by Gilles Gouspillou and Russell T. Hepple
Flow and Transformations in Porous Media, hosted by Renaud Toussaint, Bjørnar Sandnes, Daniel Koehn, Piotr Szymczak and Einat Aharonov
Using Paleolimnology for Lake Restoration and Management, hosted by Isabelle Larocque-Tobler
Virtual Plants: Modeling Plant Architecture in Changing Environments, hosted by Katrin Kahlen and Hartmut Stützel
Interoception, Contemplative Practice, and Health, hosted by Norman Farb, Catherine Kerr, Wolf E. Mehling and Olga Pollatos
Filamentous Bacteriophage in Bio/Nano/Technology, Bacterial Pathogenesis and Ecology, hosted by Jasna Rakonjac, Bhabatosh Das and Ratmir Derda
Evolution of Organismal Form: From Regulatory Interactions to Developmental Processes and Biological Patterns, hosted by Sylvain Marcellini and Hector Escriva
Music and Disorders of Consciousness: Emerging Research, Practice and Theory, hosted by Wendy L. Magee, Barbara Tillmann, Fabien Perrin and Caroline Schnakers
Bifidobacteria and Their Role in the Human Gut Microbiota, hosted by Francesca Turroni, David Berry and Marco Ventura
When (and How) Is Theory of Mind Useful? Evidence from Life-Span Research, hosted by Francesca Baglio and Antonella Marchetti
Muscle-Tendon-Innervation Unit: Degeneration and Aging – Pathophysiological and Regeneration Mechanisms, hosted by Luciano Merlini, Cesare Faldini and Paolo Bonaldo
Molecular Mechanisms and Physiological Significance of Organelle Interactions and Cooperation, hosted by Michael Schrader and Markus Islinger
US-Mexico border region area has unique social, demographic and policy forces at work that shape the health of its residents.
Health:
Emergent Public Health Issues in the US-Mexico Border Region, hosted by Cecilia Ballesteros Rosales, Scott Carter Carvajal and Jill Eileen Guernsey De Zapien
Bone Marrow T Cells at the Center Stage in Immunological Memory, hosted by Francesca Di Rosa and Tania H. Watts
HLA-G-mediated Immune Tolerance: Past and New Outlooks, hosted by Silvia Gregori and Joel LeMaoult