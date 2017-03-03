eBooks published in February 2017

Knowing the natural and anthropic variations a water body went through defines the best ways for maintaining or restoring an ecosystem.

Science:

Recent Advances in Symbiosis Research: Integrative Approaches, hosted by M. Pilar Francino and Mónica Medina

Intellectual Disabilities in Down Syndrome from Birth and throughout Life: Assessment and Treatment, hosted by Marie-Claude Potier and Roger H. Reeves

ROS Regulation during Plant Abiotic Stress Responses, hosted by Zhulong Chan, Chun-Peng Song, Woe Yeon Kim and Ken Yokawa

International Plant Proteomics Organization (INPPO) World Congress 2014, hosted by Joshua L. Heazlewood, Jesús V. Jorrín-Novo, Ganesh Kumar Agrawal, Silvia Mazzuca and Sabine Lüthje

The Functional Organization of the Auditory System, hosted by Monica Muñoz-Lopez and Yukiko Kikuchi

Mitochondria in Skeletal Muscle Health, Aging and Diseases, hosted by Gilles Gouspillou and Russell T. Hepple

Flow and Transformations in Porous Media, hosted by Renaud Toussaint, Bjørnar Sandnes, Daniel Koehn, Piotr Szymczak and Einat Aharonov

Using Paleolimnology for Lake Restoration and Management, hosted by Isabelle Larocque-Tobler

Virtual Plants: Modeling Plant Architecture in Changing Environments, hosted by Katrin Kahlen and Hartmut Stützel

Interoception, Contemplative Practice, and Health, hosted by Norman Farb, Catherine Kerr, Wolf E. Mehling and Olga Pollatos

Filamentous Bacteriophage in Bio/Nano/Technology, Bacterial Pathogenesis and Ecology, hosted by Jasna Rakonjac, Bhabatosh Das and Ratmir Derda

Evolution of Organismal Form: From Regulatory Interactions to Developmental Processes and Biological Patterns, hosted by Sylvain Marcellini and Hector Escriva

Music and Disorders of Consciousness: Emerging Research, Practice and Theory, hosted by Wendy L. Magee, Barbara Tillmann, Fabien Perrin and Caroline Schnakers

Bifidobacteria and Their Role in the Human Gut Microbiota, hosted by Francesca Turroni, David Berry and Marco Ventura

When (and How) Is Theory of Mind Useful? Evidence from Life-Span Research, hosted by Francesca Baglio and Antonella Marchetti

Muscle-Tendon-Innervation Unit: Degeneration and Aging – Pathophysiological and Regeneration Mechanisms, hosted by Luciano Merlini, Cesare Faldini and Paolo Bonaldo