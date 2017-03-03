Open Science will take us into a new world

Open Science: Removing the limits on science to drive innovation and advance knowledge

Don’t miss Kamila Markram, our co-founder and CEO, live on Monday, 6 March, at 7 pm CET at TEDxBrussels on the importance of open science to drive innovation and advance knowledge.

Kamila is a neuroscientist, autism researcher and the co-founder and CEO of Frontiers, a leading Open Access academic publisher and Open Science IT platform on a mission to make science open for the benefit of humanity.

As a researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne she co-developed the Intense World Theory of Autism which proposes that autism is the result of a “super-brain” that perceives, absorbs and feels too much, causing autistic people to withdraw from an overly intense world.

As a scientist, Kamila recognized a crucial need for transparency, accessibility and advanced digitization in the publishing process to accelerate innovation and the scientific solutions we need for a sustainable future. This drove her mission to make research freely available and to popularize science and the people behind the discoveries to help create aspirational role models for younger generations. In 2007 she co-founded Frontiers, the first academic publisher to take scholarly publishing entirely online and currently one of the largest and most impactful open-access publishers in the world.

She has been named a L’HEBDO Forum top 100 personality, a finalist for the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2016, a Stevie Gold Award Winner for Women in Business and a finalist for the 2017 EU Prize for Women Innovators.