Frontiers in Medicine launches new specialty section – Innovative Therapies.

New Innovative Therapies section will focus on the use of gene editing in gene therapy, ways to deal with the ethical issues in the field, and making gene therapy more widely available.

We are delighted to announce the launch of the newest specialty section of Frontiers in Medicine Innovative Therapies led by Prof. Marina Cavazzana, the Head of the Department of Biotherapy, Immunology and Pediatric Haematology Unit, at the Hospital Necker, Parism France. Prof. Cavazzana pioneered innovative therapies for treating immune deficiencies and inherited hematologic diseases and received “Woman Scientist of the Year” award. Prof. Cavazzana has publishes widely on innovative therapies; her most recent paper appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine on gene therapy in a patient with sickle cell disease.

Prof. Cavazza

Describing her vision for the section, Prof. Cavazzana states that she would like this new section to focus on the following aspects: the use of gene editing in gene therapy, ways to deal with the ethical issues in the field, and making gene therapy more widely available. As detailed in the mission statement:

In the Innovative Therapies section of Frontiers in Medicine, we welcome submissions of both original research and reviews on the latest innovative therapies, including and not limited to, gene and stem cell therapies. The full range of issues that enable successful translation and implementation of innovative therapies are covered in this section, including basic scientific discoveries; challenges faced in translation to large-scale use, including bioengineering and bioprocessing considerations; regulatory, ethical and health economic issues; as well as any public health challenges. 

If you have any questions, comments or suggestions, please feel free to reach us at medicine@frontiersin.org. Also, do not forget to follow us at Twitter at @FrontMedicine. We look forward to your involvement!

Oksana Parylo, Journal Development Manager, Frontiers in Medicinemedicine@frontiersin.org

March 15, 2017

