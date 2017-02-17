Frontiers in Medicine launches a new specialty section – Translational Medicine

We are delighted to announce the launch of the latest section of Frontiers in Medicine – Translational Medicine. The section is led by Prof. Hans-Dieter Volk, Director of the Institute for Medical Immunology at the Medical Faculty (Charité) of Humboldt University, Berlin and Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies (BCRT). Prof. Volk’s key research area is clinical immunology, specifically the immunology of infection, transplantation regenerative medicine and allograft rejection.

As described in the section’s scope:

“The mission of this new section of Frontiers in Medicine on Translational Medicine is to bring together the stakeholders of the field, as editors, reviewers and authors, to provide constructive feedback to one another with the goal of further enabling the translation of basic research findings and clinical observations into meaningful improvements in patient outcomes.”

The Translational Medicine section of Frontiers in Medicine forms a pivotal part of the new vision for the journal. As stated by Prof. Michel Goldman in the mission statement of Frontiers in Medicine, Translational Medicine is one of the pillars of the journal: “the journal publishes the latest research results and medical knowledge that facilitate the translation of scientific advances into new therapies or diagnostic tools.”

The section is now open for submission. If you would like to join the editorial board, propose a thematic collection of articles, or submit a manuscript, direct all inquiries to the Editorial Office at medicine@frontiersin.org. We look forward to hearing from you!

Oksana Parylo, PhD., Journal Development Specialist, Frontiers in Medicine