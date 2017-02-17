Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers in Medicine launches a new specialty section – Translational Medicine

We are delighted to announce the launch of the latest section of Frontiers in Medicine – Translational Medicine. The section is led by Prof. Hans-Dieter Volk, Director of the Institute for Medical Immunology at the Medical Faculty (Charité) of Humboldt University, Berlin and Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies (BCRT). Prof. Volk’s key research area is clinical immunology, specifically the immunology of infection, transplantation regenerative medicine and allograft rejection.

As described in the section’s scope:

“The mission of this new section of Frontiers in Medicine on Translational Medicine is to bring together the stakeholders of the field, as editors, reviewers and authors, to provide constructive feedback to one another with the goal of further enabling the translation of basic research findings and clinical observations into meaningful improvements in patient outcomes.”

The Translational Medicine section of Frontiers in Medicine forms a pivotal part of the new vision for the journal. As stated by Prof. Michel Goldman in the mission statement of Frontiers in Medicine, Translational Medicine is one of the pillars of the journal: “the journal publishes the latest research results and medical knowledge that facilitate the translation of scientific advances into new therapies or diagnostic tools.”

The section is now open for submission. If you would like to join the editorial board, propose a thematic collection of articles, or submit a manuscript, direct all inquiries to the Editorial Office at medicine@frontiersin.org. We look forward to hearing from you!

Oksana Parylo, PhD., Journal Development Specialist, Frontiers in Medicine

Related Content

Post related info

February 17, 2017

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content