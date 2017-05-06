Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers eBooks published in April 2017

Below is a list of Frontiers eBooks published in April 2017. All Frontiers eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Science:

Optimized interaction of the brain with environment requires the four-dimensional representation of space-time in the neuronal circuits.

 

<p>Although the topic of animal personality has recently generated much interest, the role of development is little understood.</p>
<p>It has been long assumed that following the resolution of acute injuries, traumatic brain injury represents a stable neural entity.</p>

Health:

