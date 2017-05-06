Frontiers eBooks published in April 2017

- Science News
Science:
Engineering the Plant Factory for the Production of Biologics and Small-Molecule Medicines, hosted by Domenico De Martinis, Rosella Franconi, Eugenio Benvenuto, Edward P. Rybicki and Kazuhito Fujiyama
The Major Discoveries of Cajal and His Disciples: Consolidated Milestones for the Neuroscience of the XXIst Century, hosted by Fernando de Castro and Miguel A. Merchán
Traumatic Brain Injury as a Systems Neuroscience Problem, hosted by H. Isaac Chen, John F. Burke and Akiva S. Cohen
Modeling of Visual Cognition, Body Sense, Motor Control and Their Integrations, hosted by Hong Qiao and Li Hu
The Reasoning Brain: The Interplay between Cognitive Neuroscience and Theories of Reasoning, hosted by Vinod Goel, Gorka Navarrete, Ira A. Noveck and Jérôme Prado
Biotechnology of Microalgae, Based on Molecular Biology and Biochemistry of Eukaryotic Algae and Cyanobacteria, hosted by Takashi Osanai, Youn-Il Park and Yuki Nakamura
Neural and Computational Modeling of Movement Control, hosted by Ning Lan, Vincent C. K. Cheung and Simon C. Gandevia
Antibiotic Resistance in Aquatic Systems, hosted by Satoru Suzuki, Amy Pruden, Marko Virta and Tong Zhang
Non-invasive Brain Stimulation in Neurology and Psychiatry, hosted by Ignacio Obeso, Antonio Oliviero and Marjan Jahanshahi
Emerging Approaches for Typing, Detection, Characterization, and Traceback of Escherichia coli, hosted by Pina M. Fratamico, Chitrita DebRoy and David S. Needleman
Fungal Jewels: Secondary Metabolites, hosted by Nancy Keller, Jonathan Palmer and Ozgur Bayram
Biotrophic Plant-Microbe Interactions, hosted by Pietro D. Spanu and Ralph Panstruga
Context in Communication: A Cognitive View, hosted by Gabriella Airenti, Marco Cruciani and Alessio Plebe
Conflict and Cooperation in Microbial Societies, hosted by Ana E. Escalante and Michael Travisano
Biology of Cognitive Aging: Model Systems, Technologies and Beyond, hosted by Shin Murakami
Reading Faces and Bodies: Behavioral and Neural Processes Underlying the Understanding of, and Interaction with, Others, hosted by Paola Ricciardelli, Andrew P. Bayliss and Rossana Actis-Grosso
The Role of Mitochondria, Oxidative Stress and Altered Calcium Homeostasis in Amyotrophic, Lateral Sclerosis: From Current Developments in the Laboratory to Clinical Treatments, hosted by Manoj Kumar Jaiswal
High-Level Adaptation and Aftereffects, hosted by Rocco Palumbo, Stefania D’Ascenzo and Luca Tommasi
Understanding the Role of Time-Dimension in the Brain Information Processing, hosted by Daya Shankar Gupta and Hugo Merchant
Sea Level Variability and Change, hosted by Ivan D. Haigh, Marta Marcos, Sönke Dangendorf and Francisco Calafat
The Development of Animal Personality, hosted by Ann V. Hedrick
Models of Reference, hosted by Kees van Deemter, Emiel Krahmer, Albert Gatt and Roger P.G. van Gompel
Brain Oscillations and Predictive Coding: What We Know and What We Should Learn, hosted by Roumen Kirov
Nature and Environment: The Psychology of Its Benefits and Its Protection, hosted by Marc Glenn Berman
Brain Injury as a Neurodegenerative Disorder, hosted by Robin E.A. Green
Health:
Microbial and Environmental Factors in Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases, hosted by Marina I. Arleevskaya, Gayane Manukyan, Ryo Inoue and Rustam Aminov