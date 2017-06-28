Frontiers journal ranking analysis: Endocrinology & Metabolism

- Science News
With an Impact Factor of 3.675, Frontiers in Endocrinology is the 2nd most cited open-access journal in Endocrinology & Metabolism
This year, 138 journals are listed in the category of Endocrinology & Metabolism in the 2016 edition of the Journal Citation Reports (JCR), of which 16 are open-access (OA).
The Impact Factor (IF) is measured each year and reported in the JCR by Clarivate Analytics (formerly known as Thomson Reuters), along with citations and other metrics of journal impact. The IF of a journal is the average number of citations received last year to articles published in the previous two years – and is universally regarded as a metric of journal quality. The total number of citations captures how much research is built on the papers published in a journal and is therefore a measure of influence of a journal on a field. As such, the 2016-JCR analysis is based on citations in 2016 to articles published in 2014 and 2015.
Our analysis shows that the quality, impact and influence of Frontiers journals are steadily growing. With an Impact Factor of 3.675, Frontiers in Endocrinology is the 2nd most cited open-access journal in the category of Endocrinology & Metabolism, with a total of 1,392 citations in 2016 to 379 articles published in 2014 and 2015 (Figure 1).
In summary, Frontiers in Endocrinology:
Is the 2nd most-cited open-access journal, with 1,392 citations.
Ranks at the 65th percentile of Journal Impact Factors in the category of Endocrinology & Metabolism.
Top 10 most cited open-access journals in Endocrinology & Metabolism
Figure 1. Total number of citations in 2016 to articles published in 2014 and 2015, for the top 10 most cited open-access journals in Endocrinology & Metabolism. Bar plot shows Frontiers in Endocrinology (in red) ranks 2nd most cited over 16 open-access journals indexed. The results are based on the 2016 Journal Citation Reports, released in 2017 by Clarivate Analytics.
Scientific Excellence at Scale
Frontiers has become one of the largest open-access publishers in the world and is leading many of the technological innovations in Open Science. We engineered our Collaborative Peer Review with a review mandate focused on enhancing article quality by means of rigorous and constructive feedback from expert reviewers, quick and direct interactions between authors, reviewers and the editor. We enable their work with our unique review forum platform, and we introduced transparency and accountability by acknowledging reviewers and editors on the published articles.
With journals listed across 20 academic categories in the 2016-JCR, Frontiers journals rank in the top percentiles of Impact Factors and total citations. This confirms the rapidly growing success and influence of the Frontiers Open Science model, that consistently delivers scientific excellence at scale.
All of this is only possible with a stellar editorial board of researchers. Frontiers congratulates Field Chief Editors Jeff Holly and Derek LeRoith,****, and all Specialty Chief Editors, as well as the diligent work of the Associate and Review Editors and the Frontiers Journal Management team for this outstanding achievement.
Frontiers in Endocrinology Editorial Board
Jeff Holly, University of Bristol | Field Chief Editor, Endocrinology
Derek LeRoith, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai | Field Chief Editor, Endocrinology
Jonathan Tobias, University of Bristol | Specialty Chief Editor, Bone Research
Antonino Belfiore, Magna Graecia University | Specialty Chief Editor, Cancer Endocrinology
Claire Perks, University of Bristol | Specialty Chief Editor, Cancer Endocrinology
Ralf Jockers, INSERM | Specialty Chief Editor, Cellular Endocrinology
Aaron Vinik, Eastern Virginia Medical School | Specialty Chief Editor, Diabetes
Christian Sell, Drexel University College of Medicine | Specialty Chief Editor, Endocrinology of Aging
Antonello Lorenzini, University of Bologna | Specialty Chief Editor, Endocrinology of Aging
Cunming Duan, University of Michigan | Specialty Chief Editor, Experimental Endocrinology
Robert Semple, University of Cambridge | Specialty Chief Editor, Genomic Endocrinology
Pierre De Meyts, de Duve Institute | Specialty Chief Editor, Molecular and Structural Endocrinology
Hubert Vaudry, University of Rouen | Specialty Chief Editor, Neuroendocrine Science
Katherine Samaras, Garvan Institute of Medical Research | Specialty Chief Editor, Obesity
Andrea Scaramuzza, Istituti Ospitalieri di Cremona | Specialty Chief Editor, Pediatric Endocrinology
Shlomo Melmed, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center | Specialty Chief Editor, Pituitary Endocrinology
Sally Radovick, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey | Specialty Chief Editor, Pituitary Endocrinology
Maria Fleseriu, Oregon Health & Science University | Specialty Chief Editor, Pituitary Endocrinology
Richard Ivell, University of Nottingham | Specialty Chief Editor, Reproduction
Claus Andersen, University of Copenhagen | Specialty Chief Editor, Reproduction
James Olcese, Florida State University | Specialty Chief Editor, Systems and Translational Endocrinology
Justo Castaño, Instituto Maimónides de Investigación Biomédica de Córdoba | Specialty Chief Editor, Systems and Translational Endocrinology
Raul Luque, Universidad de Córdoba | Specialty Chief Editor, Systems and Translational Endocrinology
Terry Davies, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai | Specialty Chief Editor, Thyroid Endocrinology
