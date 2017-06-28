Frontiers journal ranking analysis: Endocrinology & Metabolism

With an Impact Factor of 3.675, Frontiers in Endocrinology is the 2nd most cited open-access journal in Endocrinology & Metabolism

This year, 138 journals are listed in the category of Endocrinology & Metabolism in the 2016 edition of the Journal Citation Reports (JCR), of which 16 are open-access (OA).

The Impact Factor (IF) is measured each year and reported in the JCR by Clarivate Analytics (formerly known as Thomson Reuters), along with citations and other metrics of journal impact. The IF of a journal is the average number of citations received last year to articles published in the previous two years – and is universally regarded as a metric of journal quality. The total number of citations captures how much research is built on the papers published in a journal and is therefore a measure of influence of a journal on a field. As such, the 2016-JCR analysis is based on citations in 2016 to articles published in 2014 and 2015.

Our analysis shows that the quality, impact and influence of Frontiers journals are steadily growing. With an Impact Factor of 3.675, Frontiers in Endocrinology is the 2nd most cited open-access journal in the category of Endocrinology & Metabolism, with a total of 1,392 citations in 2016 to 379 articles published in 2014 and 2015 (Figure 1).

In summary, Frontiers in Endocrinology:

Is the 2nd most-cited open-access journal, with 1,392 citations.

Ranks at the 65th percentile of Journal Impact Factors in the category of Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Top 10 most cited open-access journals in Endocrinology & Metabolism

Figure 1. Total number of citations in 2016 to articles published in 2014 and 2015, for the top 10 most cited open-access journals in Endocrinology & Metabolism. Bar plot shows Frontiers in Endocrinology (in red) ranks 2nd most cited over 16 open-access journals indexed. The results are based on the 2016 Journal Citation Reports, released in 2017 by Clarivate Analytics.

Scientific Excellence at Scale

Frontiers has become one of the largest open-access publishers in the world and is leading many of the technological innovations in Open Science. We engineered our Collaborative Peer Review with a review mandate focused on enhancing article quality by means of rigorous and constructive feedback from expert reviewers, quick and direct interactions between authors, reviewers and the editor. We enable their work with our unique review forum platform, and we introduced transparency and accountability by acknowledging reviewers and editors on the published articles.

With journals listed across 20 academic categories in the 2016-JCR, Frontiers journals rank in the top percentiles of Impact Factors and total citations. This confirms the rapidly growing success and influence of the Frontiers Open Science model, that consistently delivers scientific excellence at scale.

All of this is only possible with a stellar editorial board of researchers. Frontiers congratulates Field Chief Editors Jeff Holly and Derek LeRoith,****, and all Specialty Chief Editors, as well as the diligent work of the Associate and Review Editors and the Frontiers Journal Management team for this outstanding achievement.

