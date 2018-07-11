Impact analysis

Quality and Impact Analysis: Frontiers in Immunology

Coming soon: 2017 analysis based on the most recent Journal Citation Reports by Clarivate Analytics (formerly published by Thomson Reuters). Frontiers in Immunology, launched in 2010, received its first official Impact Factor of 5.695 in 2016. In just 5 years, it became the largest and the most cited open-access journal in Immunology, and the 7th most cited among all journals in Immunology. Impact Factor (IF), defined as the total number of citations in a given year divided by the number of citable articles over the previous two-year period, is the most commonly accepted metric of journal quality (but not of an individual paper or researcher). It was formally established by the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI) in 1975. As the IF can be heavily skewed by a few highly-cited papers, total citations generated over the same two-year period provide a more accurate indication of the overall influence or impact of the articles published by a journal in a field. Frontiers is a pioneer in the use of article-level and author-level metrics and encourages every author to use these to track the development of his or her readership on a more granular level. Analysis within the category of Immunology There are 150 journals listed in the category of Immunology in […]