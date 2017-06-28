Frontiers journal ranking analysis: Clinical Neurology

With an Impact Factor of 3.552, Frontiers in Neurology is the 2nd most cited open-access journal in Clinical Neurology

This year, 194 journals are listed in the category of Clinical Neurology in the 2016 edition of the Journal Citation Reports (JCR), of which 13 are open-access (OA).

The Impact Factor (IF) is measured each year and reported in the JCR by Clarivate Analytics (formerly known as Thomson Reuters), along with citations and other metrics of journal impact. The IF of a journal is the average number of citations received last year to articles published in the previous two years – and is universally regarded as a metric of journal quality. The total number of citations captures how much research is built on the papers published in a journal and is therefore a measure of influence of a journal on a field. As such, the 2016-JCR analysis is based on citations in 2016 to articles published in 2014 and 2015.

Our analysis shows that the quality, impact and influence of Frontiers journals are steadily growing. With an Impact Factor of 3.552, Frontiers in Neurology is the 2nd most cited open-access journal in the category of Clinical Neurology, with a total of 1,648 citations in 2016 to 464 articles published in 2014 and 2015 (Figure 1).

In summary, Frontiers in Neurology:

Top 10 most cited open-access journals in Clinical Neurology

Figure 1. Total number of citations in 2016 to articles published in 2014 and 2015, for the top 10 most cited open-access journals in Clinical Neurology. Bar plot shows Frontiers in Neurology (in red) ranks 2nd most cited over 13 open-access journals indexed. The results are based on the 2016 Journal Citation Reports, released in 2017 by Clarivate Analytics.

Scientific Excellence at Scale

Frontiers has become one of the largest open-access publishers in the world and is leading many of the technological innovations in Open Science. We engineered our Collaborative Peer Review with a review mandate focused on enhancing article quality by means of rigorous and constructive feedback from expert reviewers, quick and direct interactions between authors, reviewers and the editor. We enable their work with our unique review forum platform, and we introduced transparency and accountability by acknowledging reviewers and editors on the published articles.

With journals listed across 20 academic categories in the 2016-JCR, Frontiers journals rank in the top percentiles of Impact Factors and total citations. This confirms the rapidly growing success and influence of the Frontiers Open Science model, that consistently delivers scientific excellence at scale.

All of this is only possible with a stellar editorial board of researchers. Frontiers congratulates Field Chief Editor José Biller, and all Specialty Chief Editors, as well as the diligent work of the Associate and Review Editors and the Frontiers Journal Management team for this outstanding achievement.

Frontiers in Neurology Editorial Board

(see full board here)

José Biller, Loyola University Medical Center | Field Chief Editor, Neurology

Jan Kassubek, Universität Ulm | Specialty Chief Editor, Applied Neuroimaging

Osama Zaidat, St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center | Specialty Chief Editor, Endovascular and Interventional Neurology

Camilo Gomez, Loyola University Medical Center | Specialty Chief Editor, Endovascular and Interventional Neurology

Mark Cook, University of Melbourne | Specialty Chief Editor, Epilepsy

Cristina Tassorelli, University of Pavia | Specialty Chief Editor, Headache Medicine and Facial Pain

Alberto Albanese, Universita Cattolica del Sacro Cuore | Specialty Chief Editor, Movement Disorders

Hans-Peter Hartung, Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf | Specialty Chief Editor, Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmunology

Robert Weissert, University of Regensburg | Specialty Chief Editor, Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmunology

Michael Schneck, Loyola University Medical Center | Specialty Chief Editor, Neurocritical and Neurohospitalist Care

Sean Ruland, Loyola University Medical Center | Specialty Chief Editor, Neurocritical and Neurohospitalist Care

George Jelinek, University of Melbourne | Specialty Chief Editor, Neuroepidemiology

Gregory Gruener, Loyola University Medical Center | Specialty Chief Editor, Neurology Education

Giovanni Meola, University of Milan | Specialty Chief Editor, Neuromuscular Diseases

Aki Kawasaki, Hôpital ophtalmique Jules-Gonin | Specialty Chief Editor, Neuro-Ophthalmology

Michael Strupp, Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München | Specialty Chief Editor, Neuro-Otology

Eugene Schnitzler, Loyola University Medical Center | Specialty Chief Editor, Neuropediatrics

Christopher Inglese, Medical College of Wisconsin | Specialty Chief Editor, Neuropediatrics

Mårten Risling, Karolinska Institute | Specialty Chief Editor, Neurotrauma

Yves Dauvilliers, Hôpital Gui De Chauliac | Specialty Chief Editor, Sleep and Chronobiology

Wilco Peul, Leiden University Medical Center | Specialty Chief Editor, Spinal Cord Medicine

Jean-Claude Baron, INSERM | Specialty Chief Editor, Stroke

Lawrence Wechsler, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center | Specialty Chief Editor, Teleneurology

Read the analysis for other Frontiers journals here. This year, 24 Frontiers journals were indexed in the 2016 edition of the Journal Citation Reports (Clarivate Analytics, 2017).

