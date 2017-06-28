Frontiers journal ranking analysis: Immunology

With an Impact Factor of 6.429, Frontiers in Immunology is the 5th most cited Immunology journal in the world.

This year, 150 journals are listed in the category of Immunology in the 2016 edition of the Journal Citation Reports (JCR), of which 18 are open-access (OA).

The Impact Factor (IF) is measured each year and reported in the JCR by Clarivate Analytics (formerly known as Thomson Reuters), along with citations and other metrics of journal impact. The IF of a journal is the average number of citations received last year to articles published in the previous two years – and is universally regarded as a metric of journal quality. The total number of citations captures how much research is built on the papers published in a journal and is therefore a measure of influence of a journal on a field. As such, the 2016-JCR analysis is based on citations in 2016 to articles published in 2014 and 2015.

Our analysis shows that the quality, impact and influence of Frontiers journals are steadily growing.

With an Impact Factor of 6.429, Frontiers in Immunology is the 5th most cited of all journals in the category of Immunology, with a total of 7,091 citations in 2016 to 1,103 articles published in 2014 and 2015 (Figure 1). It is also the 1st most cited open-access journal in Immunology (Figure 2)

In 2016, Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology received 1,087 citations to 253 articles published in 2014 and 2015. With an Impact Factor of 4.300, the journal is the 7th most cited open-access journal in the Immunology category (Figure 2). It is also the 5th most cited open-access journal in Microbiology (see the Microbiology analysis here).

Overall, with journals listed across 20 JCR categories, Frontiers’ Impact Factors are consistently ranked among the best performing journals, ranking as high as at the 96th percentile.

In summary, Frontiers in Immunology:

Is the 5th most-cited journal, with 7,091 citations.

Ranks at the 86th percentile of Journal Impact Factors in the category of Immunology.

In summary, Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology:

Is the 7th most-cited open-access journal, with 1,087 citations.

Ranks at the 74th percentile of Journal Impact Factors in Immunology.

Top 10 most cited journals in Immunology

Figure 1. Total number of citations in 2016 to articles published in 2014 and 2015, for the top 10 most cited journals in Immunology. Bar plot shows Frontiers in Immunology (in red) ranks 5th most cited over 150 journals indexed. The results are based on the 2016 Journal Citation Reports, released in 2017 by Clarivate Analytics.

Top 10 most cited open-access journals in Immunology

Figure 2. Total number of citations in 2016 to articles published in 2014 and 2015, for the top 10 most cited open-access journals in Immunology. Bar plot shows Frontiers in Immunology (in red) ranks 1st most cited over 18 open-access journals indexed, while Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology (in red) ranks 7th most cited open-access journal in Immunology. The results are based on the 2016 Journal Citation Reports, released in 2017 by Clarivate Analytics.

Scientific Excellence at Scale

Frontiers has become one of the largest open-access publishers in the world and is leading many of the technological innovations in Open Science. We engineered our Collaborative Peer Review with a review mandate focused on enhancing article quality by means of rigorous and constructive feedback from expert reviewers, quick and direct interactions between authors, reviewers and the editor. We enable their work with our unique review forum platform, and we introduced transparency and accountability by acknowledging reviewers and editors on the published articles.

With journals listed across 20 academic categories in the 2016-JCR, Frontiers journals rank in the top percentiles of Impact Factors and total citations. This confirms the rapidly growing success and influence of the Frontiers Open Science model, that consistently delivers scientific excellence at scale.

All of this is only possible with a stellar editorial board of researchers. Frontiers congratulates Field Chief Editor Luigi Notarangelo and all Specialty Chief Editors, as well as the diligent work of the Associate and Review Editors and the Frontiers Journal Management team for this outstanding achievement.

