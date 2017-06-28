Frontiers journal ranking analysis: Physiology

With an Impact Factor of 4.134, Frontiers in Physiology is the 2nd most cited Physiology journal in the world

This year, 84 journals are listed in the category of Physiology in the 2016 edition of the Journal Citation Reports (JCR), of which 7 are open-access (OA).

The Impact Factor (IF) is measured each year and reported in the JCR by Clarivate Analytics (formerly known as Thomson Reuters), along with citations and other metrics of journal impact. The IF of a journal is the average number of citations received last year to articles published in the previous two years – and is universally regarded as a metric of journal quality. The total number of citations captures how much research is built on the papers published in a journal and is therefore a measure of influence of a journal on a field. As such, the 2016-JCR analysis is based on citations in 2016 to articles published in 2014 and 2015.

Our analysis shows that the quality, impact and influence of Frontiers journals are steadily growing. With an Impact Factor of 2.323, Frontiers in Physiology is the 2nd most cited of all journals in the category of Physiology, with a total of 3,476 citations in 2016 to 841 articles published in 2014 and 2015 (Figure 1).

Overall, with journals listed across 20 JCR categories, Frontiers’ Impact Factors are consistently ranked among the best performing journals, ranking as high as at the 96th percentile.

In summary, Frontiers in Physiology:

Is the 2nd most-cited journal, with 3,476 citations.

Ranks at the 82nd percentile of Journal Impact Factors in the category of Physiology.

Read Frontiers in Physiology Report here.

Top 10 most cited journals in Physiology

Top 10 most cited open journals in Physiology in the 2016-JCR

Scientific Excellence at Scale

Frontiers has become one of the largest open-access publishers in the world and is leading many of the technological innovations in Open Science. We engineered our Collaborative Peer Review with a review mandate focused on enhancing article quality by means of rigorous and constructive feedback from expert reviewers, quick and direct interactions between authors, reviewers and the editor. We enable their work with our unique review forum platform, and we introduced transparency and accountability by acknowledging reviewers and editors on the published articles.

With journals listed across 20 academic categories in the 2016-JCR, Frontiers journals rank in the top percentiles of Impact Factors and total citations. This confirms the rapidly growing success and influence of the Frontiers Open Science model, that consistently delivers scientific excellence at scale.

All of this is only possible with a stellar editorial board of researchers. Frontiers congratulates Field Chief Editor George Billman and all Specialty Chief Editors, the diligent work of the Associate and Review Editors and the Frontiers Journal Management team for this outstanding achievement.

Read Frontiers in Physiology Report here.

Frontiers in Physiology Editorial Board

(see full board here)

George Billman, The Ohio State University | Field Chief Editor, Physiology

Andreas Fahlman, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution | Specialty Chief Editor, Aquatic Physiology

Colin Scanes, University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee | Specialty Chief Editor, Avian Physiology

Ruben Coronel, University of Amsterdam | Specialty Chief Editor, Cardiac Electrophysiology

Johannes Van Lieshout, University of Amsterdam | Specialty Chief Editor, Clinical and Translational Physiology

Raimond Winslow, Johns Hopkins University | Specialty Chief Editor, Computational Physiology and Medicine

Thimios Mitsiadis, University of Zürich | Specialty Chief Editor, Craniofacial Biology and Dental Research

Timothy Moss, Monash University | Specialty Chief Editor, Embryonic and Developmental Physiology

Gary Iwamoto, University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign | Specialty Chief Editor, Exercise Physiology

Gregoire Millet, Université de Lausanne | Specialty Chief Editor, Exercise Physiology

Bruce West, United States Army Research Laboratory | Specialty Chief Editor, Fractal Physiology

Stephen Pandol, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center | Specialty Chief Editor, Gastrointestinal Sciences

Geoffrey Head, Baker IDI Heart and Diabetes Institute | Specialty Chief Editor, Integrative Physiology

Sylvia Anton, Institut National de la Recherche Agronomique (INRA) | Specialty Chief Editor, Invertebrate Physiology

Daniel Gaudet, University of Montreal | Specialty Chief Editor, Lipidology

Mario Diaz, Universidad de La Laguna | Specialty Chief Editor, Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics

Paolo Bernardi, Università di Padova | Specialty Chief Editor, Mitochondrial Research

Shruti Sharma, Augusta University | Specialty Chief Editor, Oxidant Physiology

Robert Unwin, University College London (UCL) | Specialty Chief Editor, Renal and Epithelial Physiology

Matthew Bailey, University of Edinburgh | Specialty Chief Editor, Renal and Epithelial Physiology

John Fisher, Queen’s University | Specialty Chief Editor, Respiratory Physiology

J Alberto Neder, Queen’s University | Specialty Chief Editor, Respiratory Physiology

Paul Janssen, Ohio State University | Specialty Chief Editor, Striated Muscle Physiology

Peter Reiser, Ohio State University | Specialty Chief Editor, Striated Muscle Physiology

Raina Robeva, Sweet Briar College | Specialty Chief Editor, Systems Biology

Hiroaki Kitano, Systems Biology Institute | Specialty Chief Editor, Systems Biology

Maximino Aldana, National Autonomous University of Mexico | Specialty Chief Editor, Systems Biology

Gerald Meininger, University of Missouri | Specialty Chief Editor, Vascular Physiology

Read more about Frontiers journals

Read the analysis for other Frontiers journals here. This year, 24 Frontiers journals were indexed in the 2016 edition of the Journal Citation Reports (Clarivate Analytics, 2017).

Read the analysis for other Frontiers journals here.

Discover the latest Frontiers report here, with key facts and contributions, and details on our leading journals, their impact and outstanding researchers on board.

Discover the latest Frontiers report here