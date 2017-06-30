- Science News
Open Science Drives Impact: Frontiers Reports 2017
_The 2017 Frontiers Reports showcase the stellar performance of our journals with key facts about journal impact and participation from outstanding researchers_
For the last 9 years Frontiers has innovated at the forefront of Open Science, empowering scientists with cutting-edge technology and services that improve how science is peer-reviewed, evaluated and disseminated to academics and the broader public.
In the 2017 Frontiers Report we highlight key achievements:
Over 65’000 articles were published to date by close to 300’000 authors,
Frontiers articles have been viewed and downloaded more than 270 million times,
Over 71,000 researchers are on the editorial boards from the world’s top institutions – making it one of the largest and most prestigious in the world.
The data also speaks to the scientific excellence of the publishing program:
Frontiers’ Impact Factors are consistently ranked among the best performing journals (and as high as 96th percentile) across 20 categories of the 2016 Journal Citation Reports (JCR, Clarivate Analytics, 2017).
Across all 11,466 titles in the 2016 JCR, Frontiers journals rank, on average, at the 86th percentile.
Frontiers journals are the 1st most cited journals in 4 JCR categories and amongst the top 10 most cited journals in several other categories.
The Report also highlights the high satisfaction of researchers using our Collaborative Peer Review (88% rate it good or excellent), as well as the success of the Frontiers Research Topics – collections of peer-reviewed articles published around specialized themes of cutting-edge research – which has attracted 122’000 authors to date. These unite the world’s leading experts around a topic, stimulating collaboration and accelerating science.
Another highlight is our initiative to bring science to kids, edited by kids. Frontiers for Young Minds is an open-access scientific journal written for, and reviewed by 8-14 year olds with the goal to generate enthusiasm for science among children and their families.
At the journal level, 29 individual journal reports highlight how each Frontiers title is advancing from strength to strength. With key performance indicators (Impact Factor, citations, article counts, views and downloads), a closer look at editorial boards and Research Topics — enhanced with competitive benchmarking based on the 2016 Journal Citation Reports — the reports showcase how Open Science delivers scientific excellence at scale and works across many divers academic disciplines.
