Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München

We are delighted to inform you that Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München is in a pre-payment institutional agreement with Frontiers.

Affiliated authors from the Ludwig-Maximilians Universität München (LMU) who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal will receive a discounted article processing charge due to the prepayment agreement between Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München and Frontiers.

A 10% discount will be applied to the net price, which would otherwise be payable, after the deduction of any other discounts that may apply.

This institutional agreement is open to corresponding authors affiliated with Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München, and authors must use their institutional email address when submitting their manuscripts.

For further information, please visit the University Library’s pages on Open Access publishing, or contact open-access@ub.uni-muenchen.de.

To learn more about our institutional agreements, please visit our website.

Related Content

Post related info

September 20, 2017

IN

institutionalagreements

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Open Access publishing agreements

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content