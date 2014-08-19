Frontiers and the Technical University of Munich form open access publishing agreement

Update: As of 1st January 2024, funds have been fully committed. Authors should ensure they have their own source of funding to pay the article processing charge before submitting an article. For any questions, please contact open-access@ub.tum.de.

We are delighted to announce that the Technical University of Munich (Technische Universität München / TUM) has established an institutional partnership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The Technical University of Munich supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, the Technical University of Munich has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from the Technical University of Munich may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access team at the Technical University of Munich, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, the Technical University of Munich and its Library will benefit from a discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage Technical University of Munich’s authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Technische Universität München’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Technical University of Munich, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Technical University of Munich upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit TUM’s OA page or contact open-access@ub.tum.de

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements, please visit our institutional partnerships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.