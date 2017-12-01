Frontiers partners with Editage to offer manuscript preparation services to submitting authors

Frontiers is partnering with Editage to offer specialized manuscript preparation services to its research community. Authors submitting manuscripts to any Frontiers journal can now access specially priced and subject-relevant editing, translation and review support from Editage’s highly qualified and experienced publication experts.

The partnership aims to help authors convey precise research details and nuanced conclusions in clear, scientific English — and so speed up the article review process and help increase the impact of published articles among a global, interdisciplinary audience.

Nikesh Gosalia, Director, Academic and Publisher Relations, Editage explained the collaboration by saying, “Open-access peer-reviewed journals are the future of academic publishing. We are proud to collaborate with Frontiers and make our services available to their authors.”

Marie Soulière, Senior Manager for Peer Review Operations, Quality and Ethics, Frontiers, also expressed her enthusiasm. “We are very pleased about this collaboration. English is not the native language for many scientists and researchers that publish with us worldwide, so we expect that Editage’s subject-area experts will provide a particularly valuable service for these authors.”

Frontiers requires submitted manuscripts to meet international English language standards to be considered for publication in its journals — which lead in citations in their fields and rank in the top Impact Factor percentiles.

Editage has supported the open-access movement since its inception. Editage editors — all native English speakers holding PhDs or Master’s degrees from top universities – have collectively edited more than 775,000 papers across 1,200 disciplines to date.

**About Editage**Founded in 2002, Editage (a division of Cactus Communications) is a global scholarly communications company with offices in Japan, China, South Korea, India, and the United States. Employing a global in-house workforce of over 700, Editage has served over 205,000 authors and edited over 775,000 papers across 1,200 disciplines to date. Editage aims to help scholars break through the confines of geography and language, bridge the gap between authors and peer-reviewed journals, and accelerate the process of publishing high-quality research. In addition to offering high-end scientific communication solutions, Editage is actively involved in author education through its comprehensive author resources site Editage Insights.